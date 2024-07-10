Animix comics fest to focus on October 7

The 24th Animix festival for animation, comics, and caricature from Israel and around the world will be held from August 6-10 in Tel Aviv.

The festival, which will open at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, will focus on visual works dealing with the events of October 7 and the ongoing war in Gaza. The opening will feature the launch of the comic book In the Heart of October 7 – an anthology in which 12 comic book artists illustrate 12 stories of heroism that took place on October 7.

Japanese manga artist Makoto Tanaka, who became famous for her manga story about the kidnapping of Noa Argamani, will arrive from Tokyo to be a guest at the festival. She will speak about this unusual creation and present a selection of her works, many of which are combined with Hebrew texts.

ANIMIX, THE Israeli festival of animation, comics and cartoons in Tel Aviv. (credit: ANIMIX/AMOS ELLENBOGEN)

The program “Iron Pencils” will be presented, featuring special projects created during the war in Gaza. It will make accessible and commemorate in lines and colors, graphic novel and animation, stories that we must not forget. A special guest of this evening will be Kibbutz Be’eri resident Chaim Yellin.

Nurturing new artists

Festival honoree this year is comic book artist, cartoonist, and illustrator Ilana Zeffran, whose works will be exhibited in a special exhibition. There will be workshops for children under her guidance and a special meeting with her about her work, to be hosted by broadcaster Mickey Haimovich.

Over the years, the festival has become the largest platform in Israel for showcasing and exposing the most interesting material to the general public and connoisseurs in these fields, while nurturing and exposing the new generation of animation and comics artists in Israel.

For more information and tickets, visit www.animix.co.il