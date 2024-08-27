Gal Gadot’s first Israeli drama series "Kathmandu" to stream worldwide on IZZY

Gal Gadot, known globally for her role as Wonder Woman, will be ‘returning to the small screen’, as her only Hebrew-language TV role, “Kathmandu”, becomes available this week to a global audience via IZZY, the premier streaming platform for Israeli content. This release offers fans a unique opportunity to see Gadot’s early acting career, in her first and only Israeli drama series from before her ascent to international stardom.

"Kathmandu," a 13-episode series, is set in the breathtaking and remote Himalayan region of Nepal. It follows the journey of a young Chabad Hasidic couple as they establish and run a Chabad house in Kathmandu, creating a sanctuary for Jewish travelers far away from home.

The series delves into the emotional and spiritual challenges they face, exploring themes of faith, community, and culture. Gadot’s performance shines in this deeply moving narrative that balances drama with the stunning visuals of the Himalayan landscape.

“Bringing Kathmandu to a global audience through IZZY is a game-changer,” said Nati Dinnar, Co-founder & CEO of IZZY. “Gal Gadot’s involvement in this series is a testament to the strength and quality of Israeli storytelling. It’s particularly exciting for us to introduce the world to her early work in Hebrew, offering fans a glimpse of her journey before she became a global superstar. With subtitles in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, we are breaking down language barriers and making this incredible series accessible to a worldwide audience.”

The launch of "Kathmandu" on IZZY is more than just a release; it’s a significant milestone in the platform’s mission to share Israeli culture with a global audience. IZZY, which already offers over 800 hours of Israeli-produced content, has quickly become a key player in the international streaming industry, known for its dedication to sharing Israel’s rich cultural narratives with the world. The recent addition of multilingual subtitles on "Kathmandu" and other titles further solidifies IZZY’s role as a cultural bridge, connecting Israeli creators with viewers worldwide.

To celebrate this launch, IZZY is offering special promotions and subscription packages, making it easier than ever for new viewers to experience "Kathmandu" and explore the platform’s extensive library of Israeli content. This release not only introduces audiences to a different side of Gal Gadot but also underscores IZZY’s commitment to bringing the best of Israeli television and film to the world stage.