Israeli studio Sipur renews its global deal with MGM Television

In a sign of the strength of the Israeli television and film industry, Sipur, an Israel-based international entertainment company, and MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, announced Tuesday that they had renewed their first-look production and distribution deal.

This renewal signals that Israeli creators will continue to play a significant role in global entertainment.

“Sipur has been a tremendous partner, sharing our vision for elevating premium content that informs audiences around the world,” said MGM TV head Lindsay Sloane. “We are thrilled to continue this fruitful collaboration and, together, we’re poised to bring even more compelling stories to the global stage.”

Sipur CEO Emilio Schenker said, “MGM Television is a great partner that has been highly supportive of our ambitious co-production slate. We are excited to continue this very productive relationship, which has given us the bandwidth to successfully pursue our overall company focus of elevating high-end film and television projects to the international stage through key strategic partnerships.”

Sipur and MGM Television began collaborating in 2020. Their most recent project is the documentary, We Will Dance Again, about the massacre by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Music Festival on October 7, told through interviews with survivors, cellphone videos by the victims, and footage filmed by the terrorists themselves and broadcast by them around the world. YARIV MOZER, director of ‘We Will Dance Again’ with some of the survivors of the Supernova music festival. (credit: Hanna Taieb)

Director Yariv Mozer

Directed by Yariv Mozer, who previously worked with Sipur and MGM on The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes, We Will Dance Again will be shown on Hot Channel 8 in Israel in late September. But the documentary will also bring the story of the Hamas terror attack to audiences around the world, because it will be shown on Paramount+ in the US and on BBC Storyville, another producer on the film, in the UK. It is also set to be shown in Australia.

In addition to We Will Dance Again, Sipur’s recent projects include Munich ’72, the reality dating show Hungry For Love, and the upcoming drama series, Bad Boy.

MGM Television has created many series for 100 countries around the world, including Wednesday for Netflix, The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu, and Fargo for FX.