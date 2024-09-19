Israel Meteorological Service to name upcoming storms after Israeli hostages

The names of hostages are set to be used for meteorological storm names in the 2024 to 2025 season, Army Radio reported in an X/Twitter post earlier this month.

In collaboration with the Cyprus Department of Meteorology and the Hellenic National Meteorological Service of Greece, the Israeli Meteorological Service (IMS) will name particular storms after the hostages as agreed upon.

The IMS photo Army Radio posted on X specified hostage names such as Yarden Bibas, Liri Albag, Rumi Gonen, Idan Shtivi, Omer Neutra, and Uriel Baruch would be used.

These reportedly account for the quota of Israeli names allowed in the Southeast Mediterranean Group for meteorology storm names.

The IMS "joined the European project of the World Meteorological Organization and EUMETNET – to assign names to significant weather events," the meteorological service stated on its website.

“Israel is in the Southeast Mediterranean Group (South East Group) together with Cyprus and Greece,” the IMS noted.

Names to be determined together

The IMS website shares that all significant upcoming weather events receive names determined by all the members of the Southeast Mediterranean Group, which includes Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

The Greek and Cypriot meteorological services select names of philosophers and other notable historical figures from their own cultures for storms they name.

The names for the 2024-25 season won’t be officially announced until September 30, and a statement from all three countries will come out then.