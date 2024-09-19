Niv Sultan stars in new thriller 'Heart of a Killer'

Niv Sultan, the star of the Emmy-winning spy thriller series Tehran, will be appearing in the lead role in an upcoming Israeli/international drama, Heart of a Killer.

Sultan will play a doctor named Dasi Nakash, a gifted transplant surgeon who gets involved with illegal organ harvesting and trafficking after her attempt to help a friend backfires. In this netherworld, she faces pressure from both gangsters and the medical establishment.

The cast

Heart of a Killer, which is currently filming, was created by Liad Shoham (The Policeman’s Daughter), Gal Zaid (Valley of Tears) and Roni Yaddor (The Champion) and directed by Evgeny Ruman (East Side).

Sultan acquired an international following after playing the role of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, who goes undercover in the series Tehran to try to disable the Iranian nuclear program. The first two seasons aired in Israel on Kan 11, which was one of the creators of the series, and are also available around the world on Apple TV+. The third season of Tehran, which will co-star Hugh Laurie of House, has been filmed but has not yet been released. Reportedly, producers are considering changes in the scripts for the fourth season, to reflect the current war in Gaza.