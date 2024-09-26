"When we look into their eyes, we see their stories": New exhibition honors October 7 victims

"Faces of October 7th", a profoundly moving art exhibition that opened in Jerusalem on September 24th, is one of the most powerful tributes to the victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre to date. Curated by acclaimed Israeli graffiti artist Benzi Brofman in collaboration with the international advocacy group StandWithUs, the exhibition brings to life the faces of those murdered and kidnapped during the Israel-Hamas war.

Brofman had been painting murals at the Unity Festival near the Nova Music Festival just hours before the brutal attack, which claimed 1,200 Israeli lives and saw 250 others taken hostage. In response to the tragedy, Brofman dedicated himself to memorializing the victims through profoundly personal and evocative portraits that also include those still held captive by Hamas. Opening event of “Faces of October 7th” Exhibition in Jerusalem. (Credit: STANDWITHUS)

At the opening ceremony, Nissim Louk, father of 22-year-old Shani Louk—an Israeli-German woman murdered at the Nova Festival—spoke about the unbearable pain of losing his daughter. “It’s not easy for a father to see his daughter taken to Gaza like that. You probably remember those horrifying images. It’s certainly not easy for me," Louk said, referring to the video that showed Shani being taken away in the back of a pickup truck. "The strong father who is supposed to protect his daughter, and then she is taken away in one day.”

Louk reflected on the contrast between good and evil. “On the morning of October 8th, on the front page of every newspaper in the world, there was my daughter, beautiful, with the Alps in the background. But they also showed the picture of the terrorists who took her. Just as it is written in the Torah, 'Do not steal and do not kill'—there is a clear line between the beauty of my daughter and the barbarity of Hamas, between light and darkness, between good and evil. Every small child can recognize this.”

The exhibition opened in the presence of other victims' families and stands as a powerful reminder of the individuals behind the tragic statistics. Brofman worked closely with these families to ensure the portraits captured the depth of their loss and the resilience of their spirit.

"Faces of October 7th" offers an immersive experience, combining Brofman's striking portraits with multimedia elements. The exhibition invites visitors to explore the stories behind the faces, using interactive displays that provide deeper insights into the lives of those lost or captured. The exhibition also features an auditory experience, allowing viewers to engage with the narratives in a deeply personal way, fostering a connection to the victims' stories.

Brofman, known for his work across Europe and Israel, views this exhibition as his most personal. "This exhibition is my way of honoring the people whose lives were stolen on that dark day,” he explained. “Through these portraits, I want people to see the individuals, not just the tragedy—to see those who lived, loved, and had their futures violently taken away."

Created in partnership with StandWithUs, "Faces of October 7th" also serves a broader purpose by combating the global disinformation spread by Hamas, which has fueled rising antisemitism. StandWithUs Executive Director Michael Dickson stressed its importance, stating, "This exhibition is about putting faces to the innocent lives stolen by terrorism and ensuring the world remembers the horror of October 7th."

The exhibition, supported by Dubai-based philanthropist Eitan Neishlos, runs until October 30th at the StandWithUs Katz Education Center in Jerusalem. Visitors can leave messages for the victims' families, fostering remembrance and solidarity.