Israeli Opera ‘Theodor’ debuts in New York

The Israeli Opera celebrated the US film premiere of its original operatic performance Theodor: The Unknown Story of Herzl in New York last week.

The evening, part of a series of events held at the Temple Emanuel Cultural Center to mark the 120th anniversary of Theodor Herzl’s death, was sponsored by the Jusidman Foundation. In addition to the premier, it featured live performances by the opera’s leading soloists: Oded Reich (Herzl), Noam Heinz (Theodor), and Anat Czarny (Julie), accompanied by Yonatan Cnaan on piano.

In an emotional opening, the soloists performed a moving version of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables dedicated to the return of the hostages – and closed the event with the singing of “Hatikva” (following the original cast’s rendition at the end of the filmed performance).

The original opera production, Theodor: The Unknown Story of Herzl, which took three years to write, was composed by Cnaan, directed by librettist Ido Ricklin and conducted by Nimrod David Pfeffer.

Bringing Herzl to America

“I felt deeply excited to bring Theodor to New York, especially at this pivotal moment in the history of the Jewish state. Sharing Herzl’s vision and values through my music feels more urgent than ever,” said Cnaan.

The opera revisits the origins of the Zionist movement, exploring the forces that inspired Herzl to champion the revolutionary idea of creating a state for the Jewish people and delving into stories and events from Herzl’s early life – and the emotional and psychological motivations behind his vision.

The story is told in parallel by dividing the Zionist visionary into two characters: Theodor, the young idealist with a proud German identity, and Herzl, whose identity and worldview are transformed in the aftermath of the Dreyfus Affair, leading him to the dramatic and inspiring vision of the establishment of a state for the Jewish people.

The opera, chosen by Opera Now magazine as one of the world’s best operas of 2023, was filmed by Ellacomm in front of a live audience at the Israeli Opera House after the October 7 attacks.

The opera will return to the Israeli stage in March 2025.

“The Israeli Opera is proud to present Herzl’s exceptional story through this original opera of the highest artistic quality,” said Tali Barash Gottlieb, the Israeli Opera’s Executive Director. “We are certain that its unique significance, especially in these challenging times, will resonate deeply with audiences worldwide, and we are grateful to Mr. Daniel Jusidman and the Jusidman Foundation for this initiative and their continued support.”