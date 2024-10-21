American Jewish artist on contributing to Philharmonic Oct. 7 tribute

One year after the tragic events of October 7, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and the Nassima Landau Art Foundation have united in a poignant collaboration that blends visual art with classical music.

This joint project, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” debuted over the weekend at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv.

The exhibit offers a powerful, multisensory experience, diving deep into the collective memory and trauma that linger from that fateful day. Through the fusion of music and visual art, the project seeks to create an emotional landscape where art becomes a vessel for healing and remembrance.

At the heart of this moving collaboration is Modest Mussorgsky’s renowned musical suite “Pictures at an Exhibition,” originally composed in homage to his friend, the painter Viktor Hartmann. Mussorgsky’s work transformed Hartmann’s visual art into music, capturing the emotions and imagery the paintings stirred within him.

In this unique project, the process is reversed: nine Israeli and international artists have drawn inspiration from Mussorgsky's music, allowing it to shape their artistic expressions in painting, photography, and video. Their works, rich with personal and collective reflections on the events of October 7, are projected during the Philharmonic's season-opening concerts and displayed in the concert hall's foyer.

Artwork comes alive with music

This project is the brainchild of Lahav Shani, musical director of the Israel Philharmonic, and Steeve Nassima, founder of the Nassima Landau Art Foundation. Together, they approached world-renowned artists such as Michal Rovner, Gideon Rubin, and Joel Mesler, each of whom selected a movement from Mussorgsky’s suite to respond to through their art. Their works, infused with themes of grief, loss, resilience, and hope, convey the spectrum of emotions that still resonate within the hearts of a nation.

As the Israel Philharmonic performs Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the artworks come alive on screen, interweaving music and visual art in a breathtaking fusion. This extraordinary synergy draws the audience into a shared emotional space, where art and music seem to breathe together, transforming the concert into a deeply immersive experience. It is more than just a performance; it’s a living tribute to the enduring spirit of a people navigating the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy.

One of the standout pieces in this collaboration is "L’Chaim," an evocative creation by American artist Joel Mesler. In a conversation before the concert, Mesler shared his thoughts about the layers of meaning embedded in his artwork, which delves into themes of life, resilience, and the unyielding Jewish spirit.

Known for his bold, text-based paintings that often explore identity, memory, and personal history, Mesler has become a significant voice in contemporary art. His work frequently weaves personal experiences with Jewish heritage, infused with vibrant colors and stylized lettering.

For "L'Chaim," he draws upon both ancient and modern Jewish history to explore the profound differences between "L'chaim" and "Life."

“The response from an American Jewish audience when I use ‘L’chaim’ is so different from that of a secular Israeli,” Mesler explained. “It’s not just about celebration – it’s about survival, about choosing life in the face of adversity.”

This reflection led Mesler to meditate on the growing divide between Jewish communities in Israel and the Diaspora, particularly in how each relates to their shared heritage and identity. Through L’Chaim, Mesler seeks to explore and bridge this divide. His work serves not merely as a celebration of life but as a meditation on survival, struggle, and the rebirth of a people that has faced persecution throughout history.

“When I say ‘L’chaim,’ I’m not talking about a casual toast. I’m talking about the breath we take, the light within us. It’s about choosing life over death, hope over despair,” he shared with quiet conviction.

Art is a responsibility

This theme of survival permeates L’Chaim. Mesler’s deeply personal connection to his Jewish identity, coupled with the broader struggles of the Jewish people, comes through in every brushstroke. His painting is more than art; it’s a spiritual and philosophical statement that speaks to the resilience of a people that has lived through darkness and emerged, time and again, into the light.

Mesler was candid about the emotional weight of expressing such deeply rooted themes through art. He described his participation in the project as an extension of his personal journey, one marked by hardship, recovery, and a renewed embrace of life.

“I’ve struggled, but I’ve come out the other side,” he said with a sense of quiet triumph. “Every day I’m thankful for life.”

For Mesler, art is about more than aesthetics; it is about responsibility.

“When it comes to anything involving recovery or supporting the Jewish people, I’m all in,” he said, his passion evident. His contribution to “Pictures at an Exhibition” is not just about artistry; it’s a personal mission, a way of carrying forward the light that he believes Jewish people are meant to be for the world.

He reflected on the stark differences between the experiences of American Jews, who are encountering rising antisemitism, and Israelis, who live with the constant threat of violence.

“American Jews are shocked by the antisemitism they’re now encountering, while Israelis are living with constant threats,” Mesler observed. Yet, despite these differences, he sees the struggles as intertwined in the broader narrative of Jewish survival.

Ultimately, L’Chaim is about continuity – the continuation of life, of Jewish identity, and of the spirit that refuses to be extinguished.

“Without life, there is no light,” Mesler said, capturing the essence of his work in a single phrase.

As his deeply reflective piece was unveiled, it resonated with audiences – Jewish and non-Jewish alike – inviting them into a shared contemplation of life, survival, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

The exhibition remains open to the public a testament to the healing power of art and music, and to the strength of a people determined to turn grief into resilience.