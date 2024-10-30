A concert of hope: Honoring memory, renewing strength through sacred Jewish music

To mark one year since Hamas’s October 7 mega-atrocity, the Hope Project (HaTikva) will unite Israel’s leading orchestras in a heartfelt musical journey, bringing together hundreds of musicians, vocalists, and three world premieres across 18 concerts over five days.

The moving commemoration, initiated by the Azrieli Foundation, is an ambitious music event bringing together Israel’s most distinguished orchestras, over 500 musicians, and vocalists for concerts around the country.

Conceived by Dr. Sharon Azrieli, a celebrated soprano and a director at the Azrieli Foundation, the project unites classical and sacred Jewish music to honor those lost and fortify our collective resilience, marking a year since the profound events of October 7.

From October 30 to November 3, 13 orchestras will perform in cities across Israel, offering a repertoire deeply rooted in themes of Jewish tradition, memory, and healing. The series includes works from sources both classic and contemporary, with each performance serving as a shared space for reflection, honoring lives lost and fostering a renewed sense of unity and national strength. Among the highlights will be three world premieres, each composed specifically for this project, capturing the emotions and spirit of the last year.

One premiere, Endless Silence by Josef Bardanashvili, recipient of the 2024 Azrieli Prize for Music, is a poignant piece performed by the Na’ama Ensemble and a symphony orchestra, woven with texts from letters and words left behind by citizens and soldiers who were killed in the conflict.

"The power of music to heal, inspire, and elevate us in the darkest of times is unparalleled," Azrieli said. "This project is our offering to find strength and hope together, using the transcendence of music to uplift and bring light."

Unified orchestras

The Hope Project will feature Israel’s most prestigious orchestras, including the Israel Philharmonic conducted by Lahav Shani, Jerusalem East, and West Orchestra with vocalist Yigal Harush, and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra with singers Eliav Zohar and Efrat Gosh, as well as the Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Lezion, Haifa Symphony Orchestra, Israeli Chamber Orchestra, Ashdod Andalusian Orchestra, the Jerusalem Camerata, the Ra’anana Symphonette, Israel Sinfonietta Beer-Sheva, and the National Youth Wind Orchestra. Each group will perform music drawn from the rich tapestry of Jewish sacred tradition, carefully selected to express shared grief and resilience.

Beyond memorializing the tragic events, the concerts remind us of music’s role in cultivating hope and healing. Each piece resonates with the strength of a community united by its heritage, with the classical works of Mozart and Bach seamlessly intertwined with Jewish liturgical texts and new compositions from contemporary Jewish artists. Together, the orchestras and performers will create a space where the country can connect, mourn, and ultimately find solace in the beauty of music.

The Azrieli Foundation has been fostering communities and supporting initiatives in Israel and Canada for over 30 years, with a strong commitment to the arts, education, and social advancement. Through programs like the Hope Project, the foundation continues its mission of bridging the past and future, inviting people to discover how music can both commemorate and inspire.

Concert tickets are available for the symbolic price of NIS 20 to encourage the public's participation in this celebration of resilience and remembrance.

Concerts will run from October 30 to November 3. For the full concert schedule and tickets, go to www.hatikvah.ca