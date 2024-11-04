Woodturning exhibition at Moshav Timorim unites Israeli artisans

During a period permeated by conflict and division, the annual woodturning exhibition at Moshav Timorim represented a small moment in time of togetherness as Israeli artisans flocked from across the country, united by their shared passion and skill in transforming wood into art.

Held over two days in late October, the exhibition was organized by Elisha Rubinoff, a teacher and artist with 15 years of experience specializing in woodturning – a craft that uses a lathe to shape wood into intricate masterpieces, such as his The Key of Time.

What began five years ago as a small showcase for Rubinoff’s students has since evolved into a significant gathering for Israeli wood artisans, welcoming spectators from the local area and across the country to experience the delicate artistry firsthand.

This year's exhibition offered a welcome respite from the war, momentarily suspending feelings of loss and destruction and making space for a spirit of creation, community, and compassion.

The event celebrated the versatility of wood craftsmanship, showcasing a diverse range of pieces – from decorative and ornamental creations to games, lighting fixtures, Judaica, and sound boxes. ORI AND OSNAT Yaalon's works require precision down to a tenth of a millimeter. (credit: Amy Shapiro)

Co-organizer Rotem Ben-Zeev described the event as a focal point of the woodturning community in Israel, explaining, “It brings people together to talk about what they do and how they do it, and what they use, and what tools they like.”

Other artists featured included husband-and-wife team Ori and Osnat Yaalon from Neve Ilan, who refined their woodturning skills under master Eddy Parkiet in Spain.

Known for their one-of-a-kind living art pieces with a lattice interior that can be shifted, the Yaalons’ works require precision down to a tenth of a millimeter.

Eli Avisera, another prominent artist, brought an international flair to the event. Known for his expertise in woodturning, carving, sculpture, and luthiery (violin making), Avisera has been featured in galleries worldwide.

His 2015 work, Shalom, has garnered global recognition and established him as a respected name in the woodcrafting community.

Fueling a community

Reflecting on the unique qualities of wood-crafting that fuel such a passionate community, Rubinoff stated, “The wood is alive.”

“If you ask me, wood is something warm,” added Ben-Zeev. “A lot of people are attracted to wood.”

The duo also detailed their approach to wood-sourcing practices, often upcycling wood from local gardens.

“When they do gardening around the villages like this one, they have a special place where they throw the wood,” said Ben-Zeev, describing Rubinoff’s commitment to repurposing this local resource.

“Elisha is the kind of artist who plans for days and weeks,” she continued, tapping her temple.

“All the plans are here, in his head – he knows exactly how to create each piece from start to finish. It’s very amazing.”

The annual exhibition not only served to showcase the incredible talents of Israeli wood craftsmen like Rubinoff but continues to nurture a vibrant community dedicated to the appreciation and evolution of Israeli artisans, ensuring this rich tradition continues to thrive.