Art beyond borders: Shalva exhibit brings Israel’s story of war and resilience to Houston

An art exhibit that highlights the experiences of Israeli individuals with disabilities as they process the trauma of war is on display in the United States for the first time.

The Shalva Art Exhibit was curated to offer visitors a glimpse into the resilience and hardships faced by Israelis since October 7, 2023.

After being displayed in multiple countries, such as Korea, Hong Kong, Sweden, Israel, and England, the exhibit is currently in the US at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, located in Houston.

In the weeks following the war, Shalva’s art therapy team worked with teenagers and adults with disabilities to help them process and express their feelings in response to the traumatic events.

This program included regular Shalva participants and welcomed individuals with disabilities from evacuated communities within Israel. Shalva art exhibit in Houston (credit: Courtesy)

Together, they created works of art that highlight how people with disabilities experience the impact of war from different parts of Israeli society.

Stories of strength and unity

Kalman, President and Founder of Shalva, shared, “Art is a language that speaks beyond words. Through this exhibit, we share not only the stories of pain but also the stories of strength, unity, and hope that bind us together as human beings. We hope the people of Houston will feel this connection and understand the reality of life in Israel during these challenging times.”

Rabbi Brian Strauss also emphasized the exhibit's significance for the local community: “Through this art exhibit, members of all ages have come to learn more about the incredible work of Shalva. We now hold a unique perspective on the trauma endured by all sectors of Israeli society since Oct. 7, 2023. It is a profound honor to share this experience with the entire Houston community throughout November.”

The Congregation Beth Yeshurun is located in Houston and is the largest conservative synagogue in Texas.

Richard Kammerman and Judy Blake, part of the synagogues inclusion committee, believe that the Shalva Art Exhibit is an opportunity to deepen the congregation’s understanding and enhance their approach to inclusive practices.