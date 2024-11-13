Tel Aviv Spirit Festival explores mindfulness, resilience, and healing from trauma

In times of crisis, many turn to what nourishes them spiritually, and while traditional religious observance speaks to some, many find alternate ways of nurturing themselves, turning to practices and beliefs that promote mindfulness and inner peace.

This year’s 18th International Spirit Film Festival, which will run at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque November 20-23, will examine and celebrate different spiritual paths and practices, including explorations of body-mind science, organic and plant-based nutrition, sustainable living, and healing from trauma.

According to Jewish tradition, 18 is a lucky number, so perhaps the films and programs at this year’s festival can soothe those searching for tranquility in today’s turbulent reality. The festival’s founder-directors, Harsita and Anamika Eshel, feel that seeing films that highlight spirituality can help people build resilience and find serenity amid the challenges of war while never losing sight of the plight of the hostages, soldiers, and bereaved families.

In addition to movies, the festival will feature workshops, classes, lectures, and panel discussions. Some workshops will focus on healing trauma through meditation, dance, and art.

The festival will open with Wisdom of Happiness by Philip Delaquis and Barbara Miller, produced by Richard Gere. In the film, the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists and a spiritual guide to millions worldwide, speaks directly to the camera about his insights on how to live a meaningful life in the 21st century. 'Ayahuasca Now' will among the films screened at the Spirit Film Festival. (credit: Spirit Film Festival)

Ayahuasca Now, Shambhala, and Jacob the Baker

Ayahuasca Now, a documentary by Carlos B. Cejas, may be especially relevant to Israelis today. It follows male and female veterans of the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq who suffer from PTSD as they travel to the Peruvian Amazon to participate in shamanic ceremonies to heal their traumas.

Shambhala, by Min Bahadur Bham, is a drama set in a Himalayan village about a pregnant woman whose husband vanishes and who must go on a journey through the wilderness to try to find him.

Gev Miron’s Jacob the Baker is a look at Noah Benshea, the author of the inspirational book of the same name.

For the full program, go to www.cinema.co.il