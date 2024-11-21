Hakeves Hashisha-Asar reunion sparks nostalgia with sold-out shows

Few albums have embedded themselves into the soul of Israeli culture quite like Hakeves Hashisha-Asar (The Sixteenth Sheep). Released in 1978, this iconic children’s album – woven with the poetic genius of the late Yehonatan Geffen and the music of Yoni Rechter – captures the essence of childhood wonder and unbridled curiosity. Sung by Yehudit Ravitz, Gidi Gov, and David Broza, its melodies and heartfelt lyrics continue to resonate, making it a living, breathing part of Israeli cultural heritage.

The buzz when it was announced that there would be a series of reunion concerts early next year has been nothing short of electric. Within hours of ticket sales opening, all 10 shows had sold out, with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 tickets snapped up almost instantly. The production team has confirmed that additional shows are being scheduled.

The concerts, titled “Hakeves Hashisha-Asar Veshirim Shelanu Gam” (“The Sixteenth Sheep and Our Songs Too”), promise to rekindle the magic of the beloved album while celebrating the rich legacies of the artists behind it.

In addition to the unforgettable tracks from the original album, the performances will feature hits from the solo careers of the four performers.

A tribute to the mastermind

Adding to the emotional depth of the performances, recordings of Geffen reciting his own words from Hakeves Hashisha-Asar will be seamlessly woven into the show, offering a heartfelt tribute to the lyrical mastermind. Geffen, who passed away last year, remains an indelible part of the album’s magic, and his timeless words continue to resonate across generations.

“This process has reminded us how deeply meaningful and relevant Geffen’s work remains,” shared the production team.

Remarkably,the album Hakeves Hashisha-Asar was born from a whirlwind of creativity. Geffen once revealed that its lyrics came together in a matter of days – a burst of inspiration that would go on to become his best-selling work.

Songs like “Gan Sagur” (“Closed Kindergarten”) and “Ani Ohev Shokolad” (“I Love Chocolate”) are now staples in Israeli homes, schools, and cultural life, standing as lasting testaments to their enduring appeal.The reunion concerts will span venues in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.