Nir Bergman wins best director at Tallinn for 'Pink Lady', pleads to release the hostages

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia announced its awards over the weekend, and Nir Bergman won the Best Director prize for his latest film, Pink Lady, which deals with an ultra-Orthodox couple being blackmailed over the husband’s sexual orientation.

Bergman is one of Israel’s leading directors, who has made such acclaimed films as Broken Wings, Here We Are, and Yona, and who was a writer and director on such series as In Therapy (BeTipul) and Hostages.

Pink Lady stars Nur Fibak and Uri Blufarb.

In his acceptance speech, Bergman said, “What is really important for us right now is that our 101 hostages will be free and come back home… And that the war will end right now.”

Mindi Ehrlich, Pink Lady’s screenwriter, joined him onstage and said, “We have 101 hostages in Gaza, please, please bring them back.” Protesters demonstrate demanding for a hostage deal as the one-year anniversary of the October 7 massacre draws closer. (credit: MARCELLO SZNAIDMAN)

Bring them home now

The war between Israel and Hamas was also referenced in a speech by Farah Nabulsi, who won the Dennis Davidson Spotlight Award for her UK-Palestine co-production The Teacher.

She accused Israel of conducting a genocide in Gaza without mentioning the hostages still held by Hamas or the Hamas-led massacre that started the war.

Pink Lady is set to open in Israel in the next few months.