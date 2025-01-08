America-Israel Cultural Foundation announces winners of 2024 Spring Competition

The America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF) has concluded its Spring Competitions and announced the winners across all categories. The AICF’s Spring Competitions provide a platform for young musicians on the cusp of a professional career at the highest levels.

Through the competition, participants gain exposure to audiences and critics, performance opportunities, radio broadcasts, and assistance in developing their careers in Israel and abroad.

Twenty-eight contestants between the ages of 21 and 30 competed in the 2024 Spring Competitions in the following disciplines: piano, viola, violin, and woodwinds. At the conclusion of the final round, the winners in each category were announced at a festive event at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Who are the winners of the 2024 Spring Competitions?

The winners for this year are: Piano: Itamar Feinberg; Violin: Michael Shaham; Viola: Noga Shaham; Woodwind: Doron Hazan (saxophone); Outstanding Performance of an Israeli Work Prize: Doron Hazan (saxophone) and Elad Navon (clarinet).

Iris Reff-Ronen, CEO of the America-Israel Cultural Foundation, who also serves as the CEO of the foundation in the United States, stated:

“We are delighted to conclude the foundation’s Spring Competitions, and as always, it was exciting to encounter the many talents who graced the stage and amazed us with their musical abilities. We are proud to support and accompany them. In these challenging times for the State of Israel, the Spring Competitions, which are one of the highlights of Israel’s musical culture, also provide moments of healing and comfort. The judging process was demanding, and ultimately, the winners were announced. I congratulate them and am excited to continue with them on their journey.”