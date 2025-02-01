Pause and play: Here is what is trending in Israel

Life here feels like a chaotic ride, but we all need to take short breaks from the news and indulge ourselves. Here are my picks for this week.

Revealing eyes

It’s no secret that our eyes reveal everything, from sleepless nights to how stressed we’ve been. That’s why I was curious about Clinique All About Eyes Brightening Serum Concentrate. Clinique’s experts say it instantly brightens the skin around the eyes, and with ingredients such as retinoid, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, it’s designed to hydrate and smooth that delicate area.

The cooling applicator provides a refreshing touch, and after using it for a bit I did notice that my under-eye felt more hydrated and looked a little brighter. Clinique asserts that it tested this serum on 44 women, with impressive results: 94% reported an instant glow, and 100% saw better hydration after just one use.

Size: 10 ml.; price: NIS 290. Available at Clinique stores in Gindi TLV Mall, Hazahav Mall, and online at www.clinique.co.il, Terminal X, Super-Pharm, and Hamashbir. L'OREAL (credit: Companies mentioned)

Truly miraculous

PELLE, the skincare brand founded by Israeli ex-model Shelly Gafni, has added the new Extra Boost Vitamin C serum to it collection. True to its name, Pelle (meaning “miracle” in Hebrew) offers a transformative approach to skincare, combining a blend of products that nourish body and mind, enhancing skin from within.

Pelle Extra Boost Vitamin C is packed with a potent mix of two stable vitamin C derivatives vital for collagen production, skin elasticity, and protection from environmental stressors. Its powerful antioxidant qualities shield the skin from free radicals and premature aging while improving texture and vitality.

With over 90% natural ingredients, the serum is light and non-greasy as it refreshes and rejuvenates the skin. It promises to smoothen and even out skin tone, enhance elasticity, and maximize absorption with its combination of nourishing elements.

NIS 320 for 30 ml. Available online at www.pelle-sg.co.il

Rosy glow

Payot’s Roselift line just got even better with three new products that will have your skin looking firmer than ever. These are the Payot Roselift Firming Lotion (a toner that tightens); the Payot Roselift CC Cream SPF 30 (for firming and sun protection); and the Payot Roselift Lifting Tensor Mask (for an instant lift).

These newbies join Payot's already popular collection of firming and collagen-boosting products. The magic is in the Rose Active, a patented extract from Damascus Rose, which helps rev up the metabolism and collagen production of the epidermis. Plus, with rose extract, pro-collagen, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, your skin gets all the love it deserves.

The soft, pink-hued cream is light and silky, with a floral scent that won't overwhelm. These products don't just firm – they boost elasticity and create that lifted, glowing look we all crave.

The soft, pink-hued cream is light and silky, with a floral scent that won’t overwhelm. These products don’t just firm – they boost elasticity and create that lifted, glowing look we all crave.

NIS 169 to NIS 199. Available at pharmacies and beauty stores.

High-end promo

I’ve been testing L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Double Serum, and I’m impressed. This serum targets fine lines and skin dullness with a powerful formula that increases NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) levels, helping with energy production and skin renewal.

It includes collagen-boosting peptides to firm the skin and smooth wrinkles, and its B3 and C vitamins work wonders for a radiant, even complexion. NIS 140, or NIS 109.90 during its launch promo in February. You can find it at Super-Pharm, BE, Good Pharm, and more.

Star skin

Prof. Augustinus Bader has just arrived at the Amor boutique in Kikar Hamedina, Tel Aviv, with an exclusive skincare corner that might feel more like a dream than reality; but its prices, ranging from NIS 785 to NIS 2,190, are as luxurious and real as the products themselves. If your idea of treating yourself involves glowing skin and a slightly lighter wallet, this could be your new obsession.

The secret sauce is the patented TFC8 technology, a formula that enhances the skin’s natural ability to repair and renew itself. And it’s not just a claim. Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Aniston swear by it (and likely have a skincare budget on par with an average monthly rent).

The genius behind this skincare revolution is Prof. Bader MD, PhD, a scientist with over 30 years of skincare research experience. In 2008, he created a gel that healed severe skin trauma without surgery – talk about using your brain for beauty! His work laid the foundation for the entire skincare line.

Let’s talk flagship products: The Serum is packed with TFC8, vitamins, and amino acids, for hydrating, protecting, and rejuvenating your skin while you go about your day. Think of it as a wellness shot for your countenance.

The Rich Cream is a nutrient-packed powerhouse, offering serious hydration and protection from environmental damage. It’s like wrapping your face in a cozy blanket. The cream is lighter than the serum but still delivers that glowing effect and feels like a refreshing breeze on your skin.

The Ultimate Soothing Cream calms, restores, and protects your skin, like a spa day for your face. The Retinol Serum targets wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentation, allowing the skin to renew itself. The Face Oil deeply moisturizes, repairs, and protects your skin, making it your face’s best friend.

Available at Amor, 76 Hei Be Iyar St., Kikar Hamedina, Tel Aviv.

Makeup magic

Sacara has teamed up with Marin Niddam, one of Israel’s hottest makeup artists, to create Sacara X Marin: a six-piece makeup collection that will help transform you into someone who looks like they know what they’re doing, even if you’re just winging it. The lineup is trendy, foolproof, and easy on the wallet.

From a BB cream with SPF 30 that hydrates, evens out the skin, and creates that “I woke up like this” glow (NIS 49.90) to liquid blush in two shades – dab it on, blend it out, and boom: instant cheekbones (NIS 39.90). The Sacara X Marin velvety concealer comes in two shades to banish dark circles and fake eight hours of sleep (NIS 39.90). Finally, the freckle pen because faux freckles are still a thing, and this pen nails the look (NIS 29.90). Cotton Touch Velvet, new Kef gentle liquid soap (credit: TAL AZOULAI)

Find Sacara X Marin at Sacara stores or online at www.sacara.co.il.

Bright future

When MAC’s skincare experts, makeup artists, and beauty pros come together, you know something good is about to happen. Their latest? Hyper Real Serumizer Eye 360° Bright Eye Treatment. This lightweight gel serum is all about pampering the delicate skin around your eyes.

Infused with Japanese white peony extract – MAC’s signature ingredient – it works to refine your skin’s texture over time, leaving it radiant and healthy-looking. Add in hydrating heroes such as niacinamide for gentle renewal, ceramides for instant and lasting results, and vitamin C for a bright, firm finish, and you’ve got a formula that keeps your eyes looking fresh while helping your makeup stay on longer.

NIS 230. Available at MAC stores and online at www.maccosmetics.co.il

Sun-kissed in seconds

BYNETA, the beauty brand founded by entrepreneur and model Neta Alhameser in collaboration with Israel’s largest cosmetics group Lilit Cosmetics, is launching a game-changer: the Sunshine Bronzer. This innovative bronzer powder gives your skin a sun-kissed glow in seconds. Its soft, velvety formula blends seamlessly, allowing you to build and blend with ease, and stays put for up to 12 hours.

NIS 89. Available at byneta.com, Lilit Cosmetics website, Terminal X, James Richardson (Duty Free), Super-Pharm, and BE stores.

MAC’s maximum

MAC is back with the MACximal Sleek Satin collection because why settle for less when you can have more? These satin finish lipsticks are all about rich, powerful pigments and hydration in just one swipe.

The formula is infused with nourishing ingredients: pomegranate extract, camellia seed oil, and argan oil, giving your lips instant moisture and long-lasting full coverage for up to 12 hours. The new design is sleek and luxurious, with a matte black eco-friendly tube. With 34 iconic shades, such as Tilted Denim and a transparent gloss, you’ll be ready to rock any occasion.

Available at MAC stores and online.

Velvet cleanse

Cotton Touch Velvet, the new Kef gentle liquid soap with 94% natural ingredients, is enriched with cotton protein and almond oil, leaving your skin soft, moisturized, and delicately scented with a light talc fragrance. It cleanses the skin while maintaining moisture and has a rich, refreshing foam. Suitable for sensitive skin, the soap is dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free. No parabens, phthalates, or silicones.

NIS 10 (1 liter). Available at supermarkets and pharmacies.

Leveling up

For those who aren’t just couch potatoes (unlike me), ASICS METASPEED SKY+ is the running shoe that’s going to take your performance to the next level. These shoes are packed with cutting-edge technology to give you the most comfortable, fast-paced run of your life.

The METASPEED SKY+ features upgraded shock-absorbing foam with FF-Blast TURBO for maximum energy return, propelling you forward with every stride. The carbon sole is strategically placed to ensure smooth transitions, while the lightweight Motion Wrap upper provides breathability and comfort.

With 4% more foam concentrated at the forefoot for added cushioning, these shoes support your every move, whether sprinting or pacing yourself. Plus, they’ve got the stability and precision to make you feel like you’ve just entered a new running dimension.

Grab them for NIS 999.90 at ASICS stores in Tel Aviv Port, TLV Mall, Haifa Mall, or online at Originals.

Light and chocolaty

After the success of its milk and white chocolate-coated rice cakes, Fitness introduces a new winter delight: mini rice cakes coated in smooth dark chocolate. At just 16 calories per piece, they strike the perfect balance between taste and nutrition, offering a sweet yet wholesome option for any time of day.

Available at leading supermarkets across the country.

Mix and match

Cook and Bake, the go-to multi-brand store for all things cooking, baking, and hosting, is launching the Roso Combo collection – a perfect mix-and-match solution for your kitchen.

Gone are the days of matching cookware sets. With Roso Combo, you can mix up colors – blue, pink, and gray – creating a personalized cooking experience. The collection includes high-quality pots, pans, and sauté pans, designed to bring fresh energy and style to your kitchen.

Each piece is made from durable materials that ensure even heat distribution, with a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. The collection is suitable for all stovetops, including induction, and is dishwasher and oven-safe up to 180°C. Plus, it’s free of harmful chemicals such as PFOA, lead, cadmium, and BPA.

Prices range from NIS 149 to NIS 719. Available in stores and online at Cook and Bake stores.

Taste of Italy

Israco’s wine division recently introduced a premium wine collection from Il Poggirello, the renowned Italian winery based in the heart of Emilia-Romagna. This exclusive series features five wines – two whites and three reds – crafted using the finest organic grapes from the region’s prized terroir.

Founded in 1980, Il Poggirello is a boutique winery nestled in Piacenza that blends traditional and modern winemaking techniques to create wines that express the special character of the land. The Il Poggirello series offers a selection of wines that stand out for their complexity and elegance.

The whites, Come il Vento Sauvignon Blanc, for example, are fresh and vibrant, with a crisp minerality that pairs wonderfully with light dishes or serves as an aperitif. The reds, such as Il Landra and La Barbone, are bold and structured, featuring deep fruit flavors that complement grilled meats, rich cheeses, or hearty pasta dishes.

The labeling on the bottles reflects the craftsmanship and heritage behind each wine in the collection.

Available at select wine shops, Tiv Ta’am stores, and restaurants and bars. To learn more, visit ISRACO’s website at www.israco.co.il.