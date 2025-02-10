Opera to show screenings on Valentine’s Day across Israel

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by taking in a filmed screening of the much-loved opera L’elisir d’amore (The Love Elixir) by Gaetano Donizetti.

This light and comical opera tells the story of how Nemorino, a naive country bumpkin (Bogdan Volkov), is able to win the heart of Adina (Maria Nazarova) thanks to the incredible doctor Dulcamara (Alex Esposito) – who is so amazing, he helps without even realizing it. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Adaptation presented on the silver screen

Directed by the late great, opera director Otto Schenk, who passed away last month at age 94, this is a unique opportunity to watch a brilliant adaptation presented on the silver screen with a sound quality few readers enjoy in their own homes.

This same opera was recently performed at the Israeli Opera in a vivid homage to the late director Omri Nitzan under revival director Shirit Lee Weiss.

Screenings in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Tel Aviv today at 7 p.m.

Also being shown across the country through March 10. In Italian, with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 69 to NIS 95.50 per ticket, depending on the venue.

To view the schedule and to book tickets, visit www.ariaonscreen.co.il