Keshet pitches new crime thriller

Keshet International (KI) announced this week that it will present Unconditional, a new international crime thriller with Israeli characters from Keshet Broadcasting, to buyers at this year’s London TV Screenings event later this month.

Inspired by true events, Unconditional is an eight-part series starring Liraz Chamami (Manayek, Malkot) and Talia Linne Ronn as a mother and daughter returning to Israel from a vacation in India via a stopover in Moscow, where the daughter is arrested and charged with drug dealing.

As the mother fights for her daughter’s freedom, she has to consider the possibility that her daughter is not as innocent as she assumed at first.

Thriller story

Based on the just-released trailer, it’s a twisty story that involves espionage and organized crime, and co-stars several top Israeli actors, including Vladimir Feldman, Evgenia Dodina, and Yossi Marshek, as well as Israeli-French singer Amir Haddad.

The series was created by Spiro Films (When Heroes Fly, No Man’s Land), Dana Idisis (who made On the Spectrum, which was remade for Amazon as As We See It, and who wrote Nir Bergman’s Here We Are), and Adam Bizanski (Magpie), who was also the head writer.

Unconditional was directed by Jonathan Gurfinkle (The Accursed, S#x Acts). Executive producers include Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv, and KI’s Keren Shahar and Kelly Wright; other producers include Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck.

Ziv, Keshet Broadcasting’s head of drama and comedy, who commissioned the series, said, “Unconditional is one of those special projects that hits so many sweet spots for us at Keshet.

What starts out as an idyllic hyper-local story – an Israeli mother and daughter holidaying together – quickly descends into high-stakes crime, suspense, and intrigue on an international level, driven by the emotional story of a mother fighting for her child.”

Unconditional will air on Keshet 12 in Israel this summer.