One Night of Elvis: Tribute concert event in Tel Aviv

One Night of Elvis, a remarkably accurate tribute to Elvis Presley performed by British singer Lee Memphis King, will be returning to Israel on May 5 at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv.

King has been channeling the king of rock & roll in the career-encompassing extravaganza for over a decade. From his early hip-swiveling days, to the historic 1968 black leather return to his roots, to his Las Vegas splendor, King brings Elvis back to life, dressed in authentic costumes and backed by a rocking band and lush orchestra. The show also features video footage of Presley throughout his career.

Reviewing King’s 2016 concert for The Jerusalem Post at the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv – one of four sold-out shows – Alan Abbey wrote: “Lee Memphis King’s black hair, sideburns and skin-tight black leather suit elicited a collective gasp and wild applause from the Tel Aviv audience, as did note-perfect renditions of such early tunes as ‘That’s All Right, Mama’ and ‘Heartbreak Hotel,’ and later songs such as ‘Trouble.’”

King told the Post ahead of those shows that he became infatuated with Presley about 50 years ago when he was five years old after watching him in the 1964 film Roustabout. Elvis tribute artist Lee Memphis King (credit: RICHARD WALTER)

'Like an actor studying for a part'

“When you’re a huge fan, you end up studying the source without even trying,” he said. “I watched his videos and movies, and read a lot about him. I feel like an actor studying for a part and getting into the personality of the role you’re playing.”

At his 2016 shows, the audience also had a hard time realizing that it wasn’t the real Elvis onstage, with women screaming and lunging to touch him.

“My act is an interpretation of what I’ve heard and seen over a lifetime of studying Elvis. It’s true that sometimes fans treat me like I’m Elvis,” he said.

“Usually, I don’t really think about it and just do what I do, but when I see fans get all nervous in front of me, I remember that is how some people perceive me, and it’s an eye opener.”

