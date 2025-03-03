‘No Other Land’ wins Best Documentary Oscar, directors call for hostages release

At the 97th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Hollywood A-listers had more on their minds than the Middle East, such as the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles and the recent death of Gene Hackman, as symbols representing the Israel-Hamas conflict were fewer than at last year’s broadcast. Even the Best Documentary winners for No Other Land referenced the hostages held by Hamas in their speech.

Israeli superstar Gal Gadot, resplendent in a slinky red gown, presented an award for Best Visual Effects with her Snow White co-star, Rachel Zegler. Zegler has posted support for Palestine many times, but the two were all smiles at the podium, and neither wore a symbol referencing the war. Gadot also declined to wear the yellow-ribbon pin when presenting at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, on the red carpet March 2, 2025. (credit: Courtesy of A.M.P.A.S.© 2025)

Guy Pearce wore a white enamel dove that said, “Free Palestine.” Pearce was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Brutalist but lost to Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, the story of cousins visiting Holocaust sites in Poland to honor their grandmother, which was written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Last year, many red pins given out for Artists4Ceasefire were seen on the red carpet. The Brigade, a group created by pro-Israel film industry professionals after October 7, released a statement last month condemning the Artist4Ceasefire pins, saying, which are red and depict a stylized hand, saying, “That pin is no symbol of peace. It is the emblem of Jewish bloodshed,” since it was inspired by a photo of the bloody hands of a member of a mob that lynched two soldiers in the West Bank in 2000. Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for ''No Other Land'' during the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. (credit: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

'No Other Land' calls for hostage release

No Other Land, a documentary by Israeli film-maker Yuval Abraham and Palestinian film-maker Basel Adra, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. Abraham referenced the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in a more nuanced speech than he has given at previous awards shows.

Abraham said, “We made this film, Palestinians and Israelis, because together, our voices are stronger.” The movie was created by a collective of Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers. He went on to say, “We see each other, the atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people, which must end, the Israeli hostages, brutally taken in the crime of October 7, who must be freed.”

“We are intertwined… Together, there is another way.”

He added that when he looked at Basel, he was struck by the fact that they are not equal according to the law in the West Bank. “We live in a regime where I am free, under civilian law. Basel is under military laws that destroy his life, and he cannot control it. There is a different path, a political solution, without ethnic supremacy, national rights for both of our people.” He criticized US foreign policy, saying it was “helping to block this path.”

"No Other Land" director Basel Adra: "We call on the world to take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people." | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NzoqLKiBSJ — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025

Adra, who said that he had recently become a father, said he hoped his daughter wouldn’t have to endure “the harsh reality we have been enduring, always fearing settlers’ violence, forced displacements that my community… is facing under the present occupation.” He said his community continued to resist and called on the world to take action to help. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The film chronicles violence by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. In past awards appearances for the movie, which has won prizes at film festivals all over the world, including the 2024 Berlinale, comments by its directors drew controversy. They spoke about “apartheid” in the West Bank and criticized Israel for the war in Gaza but did not mention the Hamas massacre of 1,200 that started the war, and some German politicians accused them of antisemitism, charges they rejected.

A number of Oscar-winning films and nominees this year portray Israel, Zionism, and Jewish identity in a positive light, including Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, and September 5.