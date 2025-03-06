Idan Amedi announces first tour of US

Singer/actor Idan Amedi, who was seriously injured in Gaza last year as an IDF reservist, is heading for his first tour in the US in May.

Well-known not only to expat Israelis, but also to Americans for his role in the hit TV series Fauda, Amedi has spent the last year since his release from the hospital in intensive rehabilitation.

Last month, he released a new album, Superman, and has resumed performing, appearing before some 60,000 fans over the last month in Israel.

Amedi will perform three shows

Amedi will perform at three US venues: Hard Rock Live in Miami on May 12, the United Palace Theater in New York on May 15, and the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on May 18.

Amedi had planned the tour in October 2023, but the events of October 7 drastically changed his trajectory. ISRAELI ACTOR (‘Fauda’) and reserve soldier Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip, attends a press conference upon his release from the Sheba Medical Center in January. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Tickets for the US shows go on sale on Friday afternoon at https://idanamedi.com/en/home/.