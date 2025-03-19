Gal Gadot recieves star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gal Gadot became the first Israeli actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“I’m just a girl from a town in Israel and could have never imagined such a moment,” Gadot said to the cheering crowd. "This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible."

In Hebrew, Gadot added that she loves her family, and she thanked them for always being there for her.

According to The New York Post, both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters attended the event, with pro-Palestinian protestors shouting against Israel before Gadot took the stage.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told The NYP that officers “were assigned to the location, provided crowd control, and kept the peace.” Despite the disruption, “there were no arrests.” Actor Gal Gadot speaks during the unveiling ceremony for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 18, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

The ceremony came ahead of Disney’s Saturday premiere of Snow White, which has been scaled down over controversies surrounding the film, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

Support for Israel

Since October 7, Gadot has been vocal about her support for Israel and against fighting antisemitism.

In early March, the Israeli actress spoke at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never Is Now” conference in New York, where she was presented with an award.

“Isn’t it crazy that just saying that [I’m Jewish], just expressing such a simple fact about who I am, feels like a controversial statement?” she said.

When referencing Oct 7, Gadot said she never could have imagined a day of such death and destruction of Jews, but also the response that came with it.

“Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying, and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”