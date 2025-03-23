Ashdod to launch Meridiano festival, celebrating music, theater, cinema

Over 220 artists and performers from Israel and abroad will converge on Ashdod in June for the eight-day inaugural Meridiano Festival, celebrating music, theater, culinary arts, and cinema.

Leading the lineup will be The Gipsy Kings featuring Ishtar. Yehuda Poliker will perform Eyes of Mine – 40 Years, marking 40 years since the legendary album’s release.

Zehu Ze – The Musical Show will feature a live performance by the cast of the classic Israeli show. The festival will also feature a special Mediterranean music concert featuring The Revivo Project, Yoav Itzhak, Glykeria, Haim Moshe, and Avner Gadassi.

International arrivals include a London-based tribute concert to ABBA; Nikolopoulos, one of Greece’s biggest stars; the Majestic Three Tenors from Italy; and renowned Spanish flamenco guitarist El Amir. THE ISRAELI Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod. (credit: MIKE EDRI)

Festival spread across the city

In addition, 12 films will be screened, including premieres of new international films, documentaries, and regional cinema from countries such as Morocco, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Israel. Many screenings will feature discussions with filmmakers and panels, creating an interactive experience for the audience.

The festival, taking place June 14-22, will be spread across the city, with venues including the 7,000-seat Ashdod Amphitheater, the 1,000-seat Ashdod Performing Arts Center, and other more intimate venues.

More information and tickets: mishkan-ashdod.co.il/cat.asp?category=241&sub=2150