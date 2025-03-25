Postponed by war, Acre Fringe Festival to highlight resilience and art

The Acre International Fringe Theatre Festival, a cultural cornerstone that has illuminated Israel’s artistic landscape for 45 years, is preparing for a powerful return.

Following an unavoidable postponement due to the Israel-Hamas War, the festival has been rescheduled to take place during the Passover holiday, from April 14-16. This year’s event promises not just a continuation of the festival’s legacy but a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity in the face of adversity.

Lizo Ohayon, CEO and chief producer of the Acre Fringe Festival, emphasized the festival’s national importance at a Tel Aviv press conference on Sunday. “I am particularly proud to present the program for the Acre Festival, Israel’s largest fringe theater festival and second-largest theater event,” she said.

“The Acre Festival embodies our cultural resilience and the power of art to connect people, build bridges, and inspire hope.”

Dalia Shimko, artistic director of the Acre Festival, reflected on the emotional shift from celebrating “the festival’s outstanding productions” on October 4, 2023, to facing the shadow of war and the subsequent postponement.

“We went through a devastating war that led to the festival’s postponement… What is the role of art in these difficult times?” she asked.

"We went through a devastating war that led to the festival's postponement… What is the role of art in these difficult times?" she asked.

Yet Shimko highlighted this year's competition lineup, noting the unwavering commitment of the artistic community. "We were encouraged by the artists who, despite the war, submitted 264 applications. The sheer desire to create and express was astonishing."

The Israeli competition

This year’s program presents a diverse range of theatrical voices. While circumstances have led to a more compact festival, with six competition plays and two incubator project productions, the artistic depth remains profound. The lineup promises to deliver an array of compelling, thought-provoking performances that resonate with the complexities of contemporary life.

The festival’s competition plays offer a captivating spectrum of narratives and styles, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the event. The productions traverse historical, philosophical, and deeply personal themes, ensuring that audiences will experience a variety of theatrical expressions.

An intriguing production, Heisenberg in Uncertainty, by playwright Yoni Lahav and director Alon Ophir, delves into the life and mind of the renowned physicist Werner Heisenberg, imagining the events surrounding his groundbreaking discovery of the Uncertainty Principle.

This production promises a blend of poetry, comedy, philosophy, and tragedy, interwoven with music and song, offering a unique perspective on a scientific revolution.

From the realm of science, the festival transitions to the gritty streets of Odessa with King. Written and directed by Amos Oren, this tragicomedy, inspired by Isaac Babel’s Odessa Stories, explores the lives of Jewish gangsters and their charismatic leader, Benya Krik.

The play examines the complex relationship between art and life, set against the backdrop of an oppressive regime, offering a glimpse into a world of brutality and beauty.

In a more intimate and contemporary vein, Everything Remains Alive, by creators Dana Kayla and Yarden Gilboa, offers a poignant and touching exploration of post-traumatic stress disorder through the eyes of a loving wife. This work reflects on the impact of trauma on relationships, a theme that carries particular weight in the current Israeli context, inviting audiences to reflect on the personal cost of conflict.

Shifting gears, the festival presents a unique theatrical experience with In the Forest. In a departure from conventional dialogue-driven theater, Ofer Amram offers a wordless puppet show for adults.

This evocative piece tells a story of life and death, as witnessed by the ever-present forest, where the natural world itself becomes a character in the unfolding drama.

The festival also confronts contemporary global issues head-on with There is No Such Thing as Someone Else’s War. Playwrights Yulia Olshensky and Michael (Misha) Kate bring a powerful and timely perspective with this semi-documentary play.

Presented in Ukrainian with Hebrew subtitles, it explores the interconnectedness of global conflicts through the experiences of Ukrainian refugees in Israel, challenging audiences to consider the far-reaching consequences of war.

The festival takes an unconventional turn with Double Fantasy, a unique production, directed and edited by Yonatan Levy, that reimagines a 1969 interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono by Israeli journalist Akiva Nof.

Featuring original string arrangements of songs by Lennon, Ono, and Akiva Nof, the play reflects on the enduring relevance of the ideals of the 1960s, blending historical reconstruction with contemporary resonance.

International voices

Adding a global dimension to the festival, four international productions will grace the Acre stage, each offering a unique cultural and artistic perspective.

The festival delves into the mystical and the supernatural with The Dybbuk – Between (Two) Worlds (Germany). The international KULA group breathes new life into S. Ansky’s classic play, blending hassidic traditions, kabbalistic mysticism, and ancient Persian mythology. Created during a time of crisis and war, the play aims to foster open dialogue where conflicts and fears threaten to silence.

From Poland comes The Survivors, a powerful monodrama directed by Maja Kleczewska, based on testimonies from the Warsaw Uprising (1944). The text presents a chilling reality of rape used as a weapon of war and raises questions about silence, memory, and the need to speak, offering a stark reminder of historical atrocities.

The festival also provides a space for reflection on the Holocaust with The Testimony (Austria). This staged reading of stories from Holocaust survivors, narrated by actors living in Austria, is supported by the Austrian Embassy and seeks to preserve the Acreunts of the last witnesses to this horrific period in history.

Finally, the festival embraces the power of movement and transformation with Metamorphosis (Italy). This contemporary dance-theater performance by C&C Company explores the encounter between human and animal, culture and instinct.

The three-part work uses dance, song, and spoken word to examine transformation and renewal, offering a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience.

ACRE MAYOR Amihai Ben-Shalom emphasized the festival’s significance, saying: “The festival stands as an island of creativity and meaning. In times when culture is more vital than ever, we were determined to overcome the challenges posed by the war’s postponement.

“The festival symbolizes our collective desire to continue creating, dreaming, and contributing to Israel’s cultural landscape. In Acre, a city rich in diverse cultures and heritage, this festival holds even greater significance.

“I invite everyone to participate in this unique experience, enjoy the diverse performances, and join our collective endeavor.”

Ohayon, the festival CEO, reiterated its importance. “Despite the immense challenges we faced in rescheduling, it was crucial to ensure the festival’s continuation. The Acre Festival embodies our cultural resilience and the power of art to connect people, build bridges, and inspire hope.”

The Acre Fringe Festival will take place April 14-16. Tickets are NIS 80 for competition plays, incubator projects, and guest plays; NIS 60 for discounted tickets. Outdoor events are free.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the festival website at www.Acrefestival.co.il