'Find your Fight': Jay Ruderman's guide to effective activism and social change

In a world where social problems can feel overwhelming and systemic change seems out of reach, Jay Ruderman offers a refreshing and empowering message in his new book: anyone can be an effective activist. "

Find Your Fight: Make Your Voice Heard for the Causes that Matter Most" is a deeply personal and practical guide that distills decades of successful advocacy experience into actionable wisdom for aspiring changemakers of all backgrounds.

Released this week, Ruderman's book arrives at a crucial moment when many Americans feel simultaneously motivated to address societal challenges but uncertain about how to create meaningful impact.

Drawing from his own remarkable journey as president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, the author reveals how he helped transform disability representation in Hollywood and beyond through strategic, persistent activism.

"This book is a love letter to activism," Ruderman writes in his introduction. "There is nothing more fulfilling and meaningful than achieving real change in your community—by challenging unfair systems, taking and defending controversial stands in public, shaking up the conventional wisdom, and ultimately transforming social attitudes." Jay Ruderman (credit: Courtesy)

A comprehensive guide for creating change

What distinguishes "Find Your Fight" from other activism guides is its seamless blend of compelling personal storytelling and concrete, battle-tested strategies. The book is thoughtfully organized into three complementary sections that guide readers through the entire activism journey: preparing for activism, speaking out effectively, and sustaining progress over the long term.

In the first section, "Be Persistent and Be Prepared," Ruderman emphasizes the critical importance of selecting causes that genuinely move you personally, developing the persistence necessary for long-term advocacy, and mastering the facts of your issue.

He shares his own early experiences in political campaigns and how he discovered that disability rights would become his life's mission.

"You have to find your fight—and in activism, the personal is the professional," he writes. "Personal experience roots this work in a set of values, and it's the strength of those values that keeps you on task, that emboldens you to speak out about an issue when you are afraid to do so, and that comforts you when others criticize your efforts."

The middle section, "Speak Out, Spark Controversy, and Grab Attention," offers surprisingly candid insights about leveraging controversy strategically, building community around your cause, and forging alliances with influencers who can amplify your message. Ruderman doesn't shy away from discussing the backlash activists often face, instead providing guidance on how to weather criticism while staying focused on the ultimate goal.

The final section, "Make Progress and Mark Your Progress," addresses challenges all activists face: avoiding burnout, knowing when to step back, celebrating incremental wins, and adapting to changing circumstances and technologies. This holistic approach recognizes that effective activism is a marathon, not a sprint.

Compelling stories of everyday activists making extraordinary impact

Throughout the book, Ruderman enriches his guidance with captivating stories of diverse activists who have made extraordinary differences—proving that activism comes in many forms and that anyone with commitment can create change.

Readers meet Chrissy Beckles, a champion amateur boxer who founded the Sato Project to rescue abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico, persisting even after Hurricane Maria wiped out ten years of progress in a single day. They learn about Nicole Hockley, who channeled unimaginable grief after losing her son in the Sandy Hook school shooting into creating Sandy Hook Promise, an organization that has prevented dozens of planned school shootings and saved hundreds of young lives.

The book introduces Le Roy Torres, who fought for health benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits despite his own debilitating health problems from such exposure. Readers also meet Genesis Butler, who began advocating for animal rights at age ten and now leads a global youth climate movement, and Mari Copeny ("Little Miss Flint"), who at eight years old wrote to President Obama about the water crisis in her Michigan hometown, helping bring national attention to the issue.

These stories illuminate Ruderman's core message: effective activism doesn't require wealth, connections, or special status—just authentic passion, persistence, and strategic action. In a similar vein, Ruderman also hosts the award-winning podcast "All About Change," where he interviews activists, leaders, and changemakers about their journeys and strategies for creating positive social impact.

Hard-earned practical wisdom from the front lines

What makes Ruderman's approach particularly compelling is his transparency about both remarkable successes and difficult setbacks. He openly discusses controversies he initiated with celebrities like Alec Baldwin, 50 Cent, and Kylie Jenner to advance disability representation, including the sometimes harsh backlash he faced.

"If you're afraid of being attacked, you're in the wrong business," Ruderman advises. "Stand your ground and keep trying to influence the conversation. Keep doing the right thing for the right reasons—to stay on the right side of history."

The book emphasizes that effective activism requires strategy and timing as much as passion. For example, Ruderman explains how he strategically shifted from criticism to collaboration with major movie studios once he'd gained their attention, creating the "Ruderman Seal of Authentic Representation" to recognize positive portrayals of people with disabilities.

Ruderman also shares his successful partnership with Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly, who used his industry influence to help convince studios including NBCUniversal, Sony, and Paramount to commit to auditioning actors with disabilities. This inside look at how activism builds momentum through relationships and strategic pivots provides readers with invaluable insights that can be applied to any cause.

Notable recognition and timely relevance

With a thoughtful foreword by Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer and endorsements from notable figures including Geena Davis, Marlee Matlin, Julianna Margulies, and former Senator Tom Harkin, "Find Your Fight" is generating significant attention across advocacy communities.

Spencer writes in her foreword: "The wisdom in the pages that follow will surely help you gain ground in whatever cause is important to you." Former congressman Jim Langevin calls it "clear guidance that will inspire those looking to make a real impact," while Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin describes it as "an essential guide for those wanting to learn more about what it means to be an activist."

The book's release comes at a time when civic engagement is surging, particularly among younger generations. According to recent surveys, as many as 70 percent of Gen Zers have become involved in social or political causes, with young people entering activism at earlier ages than previous generations.

For readers seeking to make a difference on issues from climate change to social justice, disability rights to economic inequality, Ruderman's book offers both inspiration and a practical roadmap. At its core, this is a book about possibility—a reminder that, despite the challenges facing our world, anyone can effect positive change with the right approaches and mindset.

A call to action for our times

"Find Your Fight: Make Your Voice Heard for the Causes that Matter Most" ultimately serves as both a practical handbook and a powerful call to action. In a world facing an array of social challenges, Ruderman argues that committed activism has never been more important—or more possible for everyday people.

The book closes with an optimistic vision of what activism can achieve and why it matters: "We live in a time, more than ever, when successful activism is possible for almost everyone, with no initial need for resources or connections. This is, in a way, a revolutionary age of activism—when one person, with passion and persistence, can start a movement and ignite changes that can save lives, transform society, and maybe even save the world."

For anyone who has ever felt moved to make a difference but unsure where to begin, Ruderman's book provides the roadmap, tools, and inspiration to find their fight and make their voice heard.

"Find Your Fight: Make Your Voice Heard for the Causes that Matter Most" is available now from major booksellers in hardcover and eBook formats.