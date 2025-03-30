Religious figures unite in Ein Rafa to foster interfaith understanding

On March 25, in the village of Ein Rafa near Jerusalem, religious leaders and community figures gathered for a significant interfaith discussion aimed at fostering dialogue and understanding among Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

The event, held during the holy month of Ramadan, brought together Ahmad Abdullah, the imam of Ein Nakuba; Rabbi Gad Attias, the rabbi of the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council; Malki Teperberg, a writer, composer, and social projects manager from the Jewish ultra-Orthodox community; Father Olivier, a senior monk at Abu Gosh Monastery; and Wisam Barhoum, the imam of Ein Rafa.

The panel discussion revolved around the historical and theological connections between the three religions, with each speaker highlighting the shared values and influences that unite them.

Imam Ahmad Abdullah emphasized the interconnectedness of religious traditions, stating, "Each religion has influenced the other throughout history. Islam mentions Jesus and Mary numerous times, as well as Jewish prophets, as examples of virtue and holiness."

Father Olivier acknowledged Christianity’s deep ties to Judaism, saying, "Judaism played a crucial role in the path of Christianity—after all, Jesus himself was Jewish." Monk Olivier, speaking on the stand, March 2025. (credit: Giorgia Valente/The Media Line)

A moment of reflection

In the spirit of Ramadan, Imam Barhoum stressed, "We must overcome the obstacles created by this conflict and use religion as a tool for communication, not separation."

Rabbi Attias reflected on the coexistence of religious communities in the past, noting, "Religions used to live peacefully together when they were not entangled in political struggles. This dialogue in Ein Rafa is an example of how we can move forward."

When asked about other examples of coexistence and diversity post-October 7 within the same community, the speakers at the event refused to comment.

The evening concluded with a communal Iftar meal, a shared moment of reflection and connection, marking Ramadan's message of unity and peace.

As Eid al-Fitr is celebrated today, the spirit of this discussion serves as a hopeful reminder that coexistence and mutual respect are possible when faith is used as a tool for dialogue rather than division.