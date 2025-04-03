Nev Schulman running for athletes with disabilities at the Jerusalem Marathon

Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, the Jewish American TV host and producer best known for Catfish, is coming to Israel with a powerful mission: to run the half marathon at the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon on April 4 alongside his wife, Laura Perlongo, in support of athletes with disabilities, including visually impaired runners.

His participation underscores his commitment to inclusion in sports and advocacy for individuals with special needs.

An avid marathoner, Schulman has consistently used his races as a platform to support social causes. This year, he is running in support of Eye Contact, an Israeli organization that provides visually impaired athletes with the opportunity to train and compete with the assistance of sighted guides. His involvement highlights the resilience and achievements of these athletes while emphasizing the importance of accessibility in sports.

Schulman views marathons as more than just physical challenges – they are powerful opportunities to promote awareness and inspire change. His participation in the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon will allow him to engage with Eye Contact’s athletes, learn from their experiences, and amplify their voices on an international stage. Racers are seen running in the annual Jerusalem Winner Marathon. (credit: Sportphotography)

Reflecting on this experience, Schulman shared: “I’ve had the good fortune of visiting Israel many times over the years and have always felt included and embraced by its vibrant culture and community. It feels great to be participating in that culture and contributing to it in a meaningful way for the first time. I’m truly honored to be a part of this race and humbled by the amazing work that Eye Contact is doing to support athletes with disabilities.”

Founded over a decade ago, Eye Contact operates under the Jerusalem Institute for the Blind, also known in Israel as Beit Chinuch Ivrim. The initiative has cultivated a dedicated community of blind and visually impaired runners who train and compete in over 15 official races each year alongside volunteer sighted guides.

More than just a running group, Eye Contact fosters empowerment, perseverance, and social solidarity, proving that personal achievement is strengthened through collective support.

Schulman, who took up running in 2015, has completed multiple marathons worldwide and credits the sport with improving his mental well-being. He describes running as a meditative practice that helps him maintain balance, clarity, and focus.

Beyond his television career, Schulman is a dedicated advocate for social causes, using his global platform to support organizations that advance inclusivity and equal opportunities. His participation in the International Jerusalem Winner Marathon reflects not only his deep connection to Israel but also his broader mission of fostering a more accessible and unified sports community.