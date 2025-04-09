Nova festival massacre documentary airs on Amazon Prime

Yes Studios has announced that #NOVA, the powerful, moving documentary that captures the Hamas terrorist attacks at the October 7, 2023 Supernova music festival (also called the Nova Festival) is now available on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service around the world.

Hamas terrorists executed more than 350 partygoers and festival staff and kidnapped 44. Of those who were kidnapped, 14 have returned alive and 17 were murdered; the rest are still held captive in Gaza.

#NOVA, directed by Dan Pe’er, is composed of video and audio clips from the Nova festival, taken by victims, survivors, and the terrorists, and completed just months after the horrific events took place. The real-time footage chronicles the tragic events of that day as they unfolded in nerve-wracking detail. #NOVA was produced by Kastina Communications for Yes Docu; yes Studios is the documentary’s international distributor.

One of the terrified festivalgoers, heard in a frantic call to her father in the documentary, turned out to be Yuval Raphael, who became Israel’s representative to the Eurovision Song Contest this year. She will perform a song that references the massacre in the competition.

“#NOVA is one of our most talked-about and controversial films, and always attracted a huge amount of interest when we held exclusive screenings at selected international venues,” said Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios. “We are, therefore, honored that this extraordinary documentary has just arrived on Prime Video, making it readily available to meet the significant ongoing global demand that we know still exists. IDF soldiers seen in the aftermath of Hamas's Nova music festival massacre in Re'im, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

“We may be exactly 18 months on from this terrible day, but with 59 hostages still being held and the images from the October 7 attacks still etched on our collective memories, #NOVA remains an important, unique, and must-see film.

The brutal start of the Israel-Hamas war

“Not only does it document the brutal start of the war, but it also captures different viewpoints without a conventional news agenda or, indeed, any narrative filters. Instead, the self-shot, real-time footage presents a truly authentic account of what happened at the festival and provides a lasting testimony to the events of that day.”

