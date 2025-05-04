Protesters disrupt the set of Gal Gadot's new movie in London

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted the London set of Gal Gadot’s upcoming movie, The Runner, last Thursday, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the newspaper, she was escorted from the set as protesters waving flags yelled, “Stop Bombing Palestine.”

Police were called, but it wasn’t known whether any arrests were made.

The Runner is being directed by Kevin Macdonald, who made the Oscar-winning films The Last King of Scotland and One Day in September.

Gadot plays a lawyer whose son is kidnapped. Her character must run all over London, fulfilling demands from a mysterious caller who has taken her child. Damien Lewis, who was in the series Homeland, is her co-star. Gal Gadot from the official LA community Israel 75th anniversary celebration (credit: EDEN SHOHAT)

The Daily Mail reported that Gadot was photographed the week before on the set and looked in good spirits, and that she wore “a tight blue running jacket and black leggings that showed off her incredible frame. The look was teamed with bright red trainers, a running bag, and arm pouch…Her character was seen on a run after dropping her child at school, where she bumped into Damien's character.

Damien, 54, meanwhile, cut a suave figure on set as he sported a strong moustache and slicked back hair…His character was seen looking suspicious as he walked down the street past the school.”

Gadot next to star in WWII thriller

Deadline.com also reported last week that Gadot will star in a new thriller set in Germany following World War II called Ruin.

Gadot will play a Holocaust survivor who joins forces with a former Nazi (Matthias Schoenaerts) who feels guilt for his wartime crimes and helps her take revenge on members of his SS death squad.

Niki Caro, who made The Mother, Whale Rider, and The Zookeeper’s Wife (another movie that dealt with the Holocaust), will direct the film.

Gadot, best known for playing Wonder Woman, recently co-starred as the Evil Queen in Snow White.