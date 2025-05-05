Nova festival massacre documentary ‘We Will Dance Again’ to receive honorary Emmy

The Television Academy in the US, the organization that presents the Emmys, announced last week that the documentary We Will Dance Again, which is about the massacre committed by Hamas at the Supernova Music Festival (aka the Nova festival), is one of six films to receive Television Academy Honors.

Directed by Yariv Mozer, We Will Dance Again was also nominated for an Emmy in two categories: Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary and Outstanding Editing – Documentary.

The movie was a collaboration among several companies from Israel and abroad: See It Now Studios, SIPUR, Bitachon 365, MGM Television (a division of Amazon MGM Studios), HSCC-Slutzky Communications, BBC, and Hot Channel 8. It is available to stream in the US on Paramount+.

More than 360 of the approximately 3,500 attendees and staff at Nova were killed and about 40 were taken hostage into Gaza, some of whom are still being held, while some were freed in deals, and others were slaughtered while in captivity.

The harrowing and thought-provoking documentary tells the story of the massacre through interviews with survivors and using video and audio clips made by the victims, survivors, and the terrorists themselves. People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A statement released by the Academy about We Will Dance Again said, “This documentary about the October 7 Hamas terror attack at the Nova Music Festival in Israel is told by two dozen survivors – witnesses to unimaginable stories of courage, humanity and heroism. Their stories provide a riveting account as the celebration of music turned into a nightmare, and festivalgoers had to make choices that would determine whether they lived or died.”

Two other films about the October 7 massacre are nominated in the Outstanding Recorded News Special category. Hostages: The Road Home – The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper by CNN Worldwide and Surviving Nova: Vice Special Report by Vice News.

Other nominees about Israel include Sde Teiman: Israeli Whistleblowers Detail Abuse from CNN Worldwide and The Bibi Files. Several documentaries also focus on the civilian death toll in Gaza.

The Television Academy Honors recipients will take part in a ceremony on May 28 in Los Angeles; the Emmy winners will be announced in ceremonies on June 25 and 26 in New York.