Rashi Foundation Marks 40 Years of Impact: Strengthening the Periphery, Creating an Equal Future

The Rashi Foundation’s 40th anniversary events, which opened yesterday at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, will culminate tomorrow at the “Israel Opportunities Conference 2025,” which will focus on the future of Israeli society and efforts to create equal opportunities.

At a special event at the President’s Residence, the Rashi Foundation kicked off its commemoration of four decades of extensive social activity aimed at providing equal opportunities for every child in Israel, with an emphasis on strengthening the social and geographic periphery. The event was attended by President Isaac Herzog, the foundation’s leadership, partners from Israel and abroad, the executive directors of the Rashi Foundation’s affiliates and representatives of partner NGOs. The Rashi Foundation’s contribution to the rehabilitation of Israel’s south and north following the October 7 attacks and the Swords of Iron War was highlighted by the President.

President Isaac Herzog said, “The greatness of the work of the Rashi Foundation is that it combines incredible philanthropy with a deeply committed Jewish philosophy and brings together an extraordinary partnership of foundations and federations—all working together to do good for Israel and Israelis, without distinction. For 40 years, you’ve brought enormous change to Israeli society, and you will continue to do so with impact and excellence.”

The 40th anniversary celebrations will culminate tomorrow at the Israel Opportunities Conference 2025 in Rishon LeZion. The conference will feature dozens of speakers from various sectors and hundreds of participants from Israel’s business, public, and philanthropic spheres. Among the speakers will be Prof. Eugene Kandel, businessman Rami Levy, Hamas hostage survivor Eli Sharabi, Merav Leshem Gonen, mother of former hostage Romi Gonen, Be’eri resident and former Eshkol Regional Council head Haim Yellin, and futurist Dr. Roey Tzezana. The conference will be moderated by journalist Keren Marciano.

In addition to interviews and panel discussions, attendees will enjoy musical performances by Israeli artists participating in the Promise Sessions project in Nashville, Tennessee. This initiative connects Israeli creators with Jewish-American musicians, aiming to strengthen ties among global Jewish communities and serve as a central component in the fight against antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, while honoring IDF soldiers and victims of terrorism.

The Rashi Foundation, one of Israel’s most influential social organizations, has worked for four decades to bolster the country’s periphery in education, employment, welfare, and society. With investments of hundreds of millions of shekels and partnerships with government ministries, local authorities, and NGOs, the foundation serves 400,000 individuals annually, from early childhood through employment.

“Creating equal opportunities in Israeli society is both essential and achievable,” said Rashi Foundation CEO, Michal Cohen. “It can be realized through a true understanding of needs on the ground, the ability to connect resources with opportunities, unwavering commitment, and the deep belief that every person deserves the chance to grow and fulfill their potential, regardless of background, gender, or economic status.”

Written in collaboration with the Rashi Foundation