Hapoel Tel Aviv owner Ofer Yanay to participate in New York Conference

After the historic EuroCup victory – Hapoel Tel Aviv owner Ofer Yanay to participate again this year in the Jerusalem Post’s annual conference in New York

Among the participants: Economy Minister Nir Barkat, National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Consul General Ofir Akunis, American TV personality Dr. Phil, senior business leaders, diplomats, and more.

Ofer Yanay, Chairman and Founder of Nofar Energy proclaimed, "Again this year, as Israel’s enemies around the world slander us and attempt to defame the brave soldiers of the IDF, we will proudly stand up, march in the Israel Parade, and send a clear message: We are here and we are not going anywhere."

Businessman Ofer Yanay will once again participate in the Jerusalem Post Conference this year, alongside many others. Yanay, the Chairman and Founder of the solar energy group Nofar Energy, was selected last year as one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world due to his contributions to Israeli society and the renewable energy sector through the global company he founded.

Nofar Energy, where he serves as Chairman and controlling shareholder, operates in over 10 countries across Europe and the United States, and is considered the second-highest valued IPO on the Israeli stock exchange.

In 2023, Yanay purchased the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team and also established his philanthropic foundation – the Yanay Foundation – which operated an emergency aid center that equipped thousands of soldiers and security personnel during the Iron Swords War. Through the foundation, Yanay supports dozens of projects in a variety of fields, including hospitals, foster families, development of the periphery, and more.

Under his leadership, Hapoel Tel Aviv achieved a historic milestone this year, winning the EuroCup Final for the first time in its history and qualifying for the EuroLeague. The achievement drew international attention to the team and its success, marking a major advancement for Israeli basketball.

Yanay stated, "Again this year, as in previous years, when Israel’s enemies around the world slander us and attempt to defame the names of the brave IDF soldiers, we will stand proudly in one of the world’s largest and most important cities, march in the Israel Parade, and send a clear message: We are here and we are not going anywhere. I convey this message in all my business meetings around the world, and we will continue to do so at the conference, which brings together major names and leaders from various fields every year."

Written in collaboration with Nofar Energy