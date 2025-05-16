Israeli show 'Bad Boy' hits Netflix global Top 10 list

The Israeli series Bad Boy, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month, is already in the Top 10 in 22 countries around the world and is in the eighth spot on its global non-English Top 10 list, the streaming service announced earlier this week.

The Hebrew-language series, which tells a hard-hitting, moving story of a teen in the juvenile detention system who becomes a stand-up comedian, is showing on the streamer in 45 countries altogether.

According to statistics from the network, the show was viewed 1.7 million times in the past week.

The series is available in Israel both on Netflix, with subtitles in many languages, including English, and on Hot and Next TV, where it premiered in 2024. Bad Boy was the big winner at the Israel Academy of Film and Television awards this year, taking home eight prizes, including Best Drama Series.

It’s an international co-production between the global studio SIPUR and Peter Chernin’s North Road Company, with HOT and Tedy Productions producing. The Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote controller, in this illustration taken January 20, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Numerous Israeli writers, series doing well on Netflix

The series was created by Ron Leshem, who made both the Israeli and American versions of Euphoria, as well as by Daniel Chen, Roy Florentine, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel, and Hagar Ben Asher, who also directed the series.

Bad Boy is the latest in a long line of Israeli series to do well on international streaming services, especially Netflix. Fauda, Tehran, Shtisel, A Body That Works, The Spy, and Blackspace have all been popular with audiences around the world.