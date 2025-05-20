Why Jerusalem Int'l Book Forum Prize winner Michel Houellebecq is drawn to Israel

"Antisemitism and anti-Zionism in Europe are completely different from what existed before October 7,” said acclaimed French writer Michel Houellebecq in response to a question from The Jerusalem Post at a press conference just before he accepted the Jerusalem Prize at the Jerusalem International Book Forum at Mishkenot Sha’ananim on Sunday.

He is the guest of honor of the Book Forum and the Jerusalem International Writers Festival, which runs concurrently.

Houellebecq, who was previously the recipient of the Prix Interallié and the Prix Goncourt, went on to say, “What has happened since is monstrous. I am supposed to understand the world in which I live, and I thought that in Europe we were on a positive trajectory regarding the attitude towards Jews, but what has happened since is the complete opposite. A chasm has opened that I could not have foreseen.”

Days before the prize ceremony, the author of such works as Atomised, Platform, and Submission visited Kibbutz Be’eri, where over 130 people were killed by Hamas on October 7, and another 32 were kidnapped. Several are still being held hostage.

Houellebecq met with family members of those who were killed and taken hostage. Roni Baruch, the father of Sahar Baruch and Idan Baruch, both of whom were killed, showed the author a copy of his book, Rester Vivant: To Stay Alive, the last book that Idan read, and Houellebecq signed it. A photo of a copy of the book, ironic in the context of the massacre, became a symbol of the tragedy of Be’eri. Houellebecq noted Sahar’s name in his journal, saying he would make a statement when Sahar’s body is returned to Israel for a proper funeral. An Israeli flag flutters in front of the remains of a building, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 22, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Houellebecq also said during his visit there that “it’s too bad that Be’eri isn’t in Switzerland, where every citizen has a weapon at home.”

At the press conference, he wondered how “the residents [of the south of Israel] could have been better protected.... It’s impossible to grasp what happened when you hear these stories.”

Asked whether he felt his 2015 novel, Submission, which is about an Islamic political party that rules France according to Sharia law, was prophetic, he said, “I wasn’t a good prophet at all. It’s impossible to say that the political crisis has been resolved. The Islamic [political] model looks more like a possible alternative.”

Houellebecq's acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech, he said: “I am not a great scholar of religious matters, but the imprint of the monotheistic religions is ingrained in me. In every Western writer, whether they like it or not, the imprint of the monotheistic religions is ingrained. No writer, and especially no Western writer, can be indifferent to Jerusalem. And even if my attitude towards the monotheistic religions is reserved, to say the least, I must recognize the obvious: they are the source of a significant part of the heritage of human culture, and Jerusalem plays an essential role in the history of mankind.”

He added: “I take moral stances, and therefore I am often considered, in France, a cynic.... Today I am particularly grateful to the Jerusalem Prize Committee for its desire to reward me, in the words of the judges, for my ‘moral talent.’ Because these are not mere words; it is the complete opposite of what is usually said about me, and yet it is the absolute truth: whatever people think of my books, moral inquiry is what nourishes them and what waters them; and for recognizing this, I thank you.”

Houellebecq's 'moral talent'

Prof. Gur Zak, chairman of the prize jury for 2025, spoke of the reasons for awarding him the prize: “Houellebecq is a radical writer who thinks fundamentally about the human condition, and he also possesses what can be called ‘moral talent’ – meaning, his work, alongside the aesthetic values it possesses, is driven by intense moral fervor.

“In a period when world literature is increasingly converging on the preoccupation with identity politics, Houellebecq is not afraid to deal with the most basic and essential aspects of human existence (aging, death, love, and sex), and dares to write about them in the clearest and most incisive way.”

President Isaac Herzog addressed Houellebecq in a recorded video, saying: “It is a great pleasure to invite you all to Jerusalem – to honor literature, human creation, and one of the most influential writers of our time – Mr. Michel Houellebecq.

“Mr. Houellebecq, you have become synonymous with a writer faithful to freedom of thought. Jerusalem is a city of spirit, of passion, of cultural richness and human diversity. It is evident that for you, freedom is a supreme value – and in this, you give free rein to your spirit, which soars on the wings of truth. A spirit that can also bite – but also inspire, touch, and sometimes even heal.”

The ceremony took place in the presence of French Ambassador Frédéric Journès, who said: “One thing that Israel and France have in common: we are intellectual nations. It is wonderful that you agreed to come to us and receive the Jerusalem Prize. In this period, there are not many leading creators and artists who agree to visit us.”

The Jerusalem International Book Forum and the Jerusalem International Writers Festival are supported by the Jerusalem Foundation, the Jerusalem Municipality, and the Culture and Sport Ministry, among others.

Houellebecq, who has visited Israel before, said in the press conference, “There is something in the spirit of the State of Israel that draws me, but I’m not sure why.... With every visit, my opinion of Israel changes and develops.”