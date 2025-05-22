A symphony of solidarity: The Israeli Opera to host moving benefit for October 7 orphans

In a poignant collaboration with the “Wrapped in Love” (Atufim Be’Ahava) Association, the Israeli Opera is set to present a benefit concert on Thursday, May 29, at 8:00 p.m. at Studio Anette in Tel Aviv. The evening is dedicated to supporting the children who suffered the unimaginable loss of a parent during the horrific events of October 7.

Wrapped in Love, also known as the Israeli Children’s Fund (ICF), was established just days after the devastating attack. Its vital mission is to construct a comprehensive financial and professional support network around each orphaned child, enabling them to navigate their immense grief and strive towards fulfilling lives.

Many of these young survivors not only lost loved ones but also witnessed unspeakable horrors, losing homes, communities, and a sense of security. The association’s efforts are crucial to rebuild their shattered worlds, providing both tangible aid and profound emotional guidance.

Concert program lineup

The concert program promises an evening of deep resonance, featuring selections that speak to the human spirit’s endurance. Audiences will hear Ralph Vaughan Williams’ evocative Songs of Travel, powerful arias from Benjamin Britten’s Billy Budd, Peter Grimes, and War Requiem, and Aaron Copland’s beloved Old American Songs.

Distinguished English tenor Peter Wood, renowned for his commanding performances in leading roles across the globe, including at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, brings his profound artistry to this important cause.

He will be joined by Israeli pianist Daniel Chervinsky, an alumnus of the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music at Tel Aviv University. A cherished member of The Israeli Opera’s artistic staff, Chervinsky will lend his skill to this meaningful event.

This concert is more than just a musical performance: it is an act of profound compassion, a collective embrace of the children who have endured so much. It offers an opportunity for the community to stand in solidarity, helping to forge a future where these young lives can heal, rebuild, and find hope amidst their sorrow.

For further information and to purchase tickets, visit www.israel-opera.co.il. For donations go to www.atufim.org