Omer Avital debuts newest work with Israeli Andalusian Orchestra

Omer Avital, a virtuoso bassist, composer, arranger, and jazz bandleader, has indelibly stamped his mark on Israeli jazz and far beyond.

Residing in New York since the 1990s, Avital has forged a distinct musical style, seamlessly weaving together Middle Eastern and North African sounds with elements of Mediterranean music, jazz, and his classical training.

At the upcoming Meridiano Festival in Ashdod, taking place from June 14-21, Avital will premiere his latest creation, North African Dream – a four-movement orchestral work commissioned for the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod, led by artistic director Elad Levy. The piece masterfully fuses North African, classical, and jazz traditions, reflecting Avital’s deep yearning for the nearly forgotten cultural heritage of his family.

“This four-movement work – Piyut/Father, The Dream, Oriental Melancholy, and Return of the African Jew – was composed out of my longing for the almost lost cultural traditions of previous generations in my family,” its composer shares.

"The piece lingers in the tension between the displacement from these traditions and a rekindled connection with their fragments," he says. "The fragmented channel of memory traverses Israel, the North African expanse, the United States, and the Afro-Caribbean islands. The work celebrates the possibility of dreaming the intertwining of these elements into a harmony of a parallel reality."

Avital’s first collaboration with the orchestra took place last year at the Sea Jazz Festival in Ashdod. “That was an extraordinary experience. The bond that formed – with the ensemble, the musicians, the cultural community in Ashdod, and the audience – was deeply moving. The response to the new piece I composed for the occasion, Song of a Land, was overwhelmingly enthusiastic. It felt like the beginning of a love story. We’re all looking ahead to continued growth and creative partnership.”

ACCORDING TO Avital, it’s especially vital to continue creating in Israel right now: “In these days particularly, music holds a different meaning – especially original, deeply rooted music that touches us profoundly. There is a need for this kind of creation in Israel – it’s crucial for the soul,” he emphasizes.

“What’s important to us is to continue creating and developing local talents – not just for export purposes, but to cultivate a high standard of music in Israel. And, most importantly, increasingly original and deeply rooted music that emerges from our cultural depths, so we can leave something significant for future generations.”

Avital describes Elad Levy, artistic director of the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod, as a close friend and partner in his vision. “This orchestra is unique in many ways. Elad has a rare ability to bridge generations, passing on North African musical traditions while embracing innovation. He’s deeply committed to integrating traditional music with other genres – jazz, classical harmonies, rock, and more,” he says.

Elad Levy leads 'exceptional' musicians, Avital says

“The musicians he leads are exceptional – classical string players, masters of Eastern instruments, jazz artists – all united by a shared openness and musical curiosity. For me, it’s the ideal blend. This rich tapestry of backgrounds and styles offers an incredible range of expression.”

Avital spent many months composing North African Dream. “I compose and orchestrate at home; it can take weeks or months, depending on the length of the pieces. I send scores and basic recordings for the musicians to review the material, and then we move on to full rehearsals. Sometimes I meet with some of the musicians beforehand and make phone calls to explain different sections,” he explains.

Though Avital mostly lives outside Israel, he continues to strengthen his connection to Israeli-Mediterranean music and its traditions: “I haven’t lived in Israel for 33 years, apart from a four-year hiatus when I returned to Jerusalem to study composition and teach jazz in the early 2000s, interspersed with many visits and music-making in Israel. I think it’s fair to say I miss exactly this kind of music – and musicians like the Andalusian Orchestra – most. You won’t find it anywhere else in the world: It’s truly ours.”

HAVING GROWN up and launched his career in Israel, Avital is deeply influenced by local culture. “I focus on the tradition and the various styles that have been present throughout our history – from Eretz [Land of] Israel songs predating the state in the 1930s and ’40s, through Hebrew song, to pop and rock. I am familiar with a lot of Israeli music and have also researched and learned things I was less acquainted with. Our unique melody permeates all these styles and this history,” he says.

“In the past two years, I’ve returned to studying Yemenite Jewish synagogue and wedding music, Arabic music, Turkish music, Moroccan piyut. I’ve been playing it since I studied at the academy in Jerusalem,” Avital says, also sharing a surprising influence: the figure of Zohar Argov.

“Zohar Argov is a kind of idol and a role model for me,” the musician says, calling him “a genius, possessing a natural, innate vocal ability, educated in Yemenite Jewish tradition from the synagogue, with a love for Hebrew song and all styles in Israel, including Moroccan, Turkish, and Arabic – and especially an originality in how he delivers his phrases and texts. There’s pride in him – a proud Israeli, a proud Yemenite, not an imitator. He goes all the way with his art.

“That’s my aspiration – to create music from my traditions for my people, something that will endure and provide value beyond today’s entertainment,” Avital says. “Something dedicated to our families and to those who are no longer with us, as well as to future generations.”

The Meridiano Festival promises attendees a long lineup of grand and diverse performances. Among others, the Gipsy Kings will perform, hosting Ishtar; Yehuda Poliker will present a celebratory show marking 40 years of Einayim Sheli (My Eyes); and the indefatigable members of Zehu Ze (This is It) will also arrive with their successful show Shalem; .

Meridiano Festival Ashdod, June 14-21, throughout the city of Ashdod. For the full program and tickets, go to: www.meridiano.co.il