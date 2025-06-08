Visit the Golan Heights before summer: Cherry picking, nature, and history

Before summer vacation begins – and with it, the very hot Israeli weather – there is still time to catch another moment of spring.

For that, you must travel to the top of the Golan Heights, where the elevation is 1100 meters and where you can enjoy pleasant temperatures that are, on average, 10⁰ less than the rest of Israel, with the rule being 1⁰ less for every extra 100 meters elevation.

Kibbutz El-Rom is the highest kibbutz in the country and a favorite location to stop for a few days and explore. Here, you can stay in the lovely Boutique El-Rom. Couples, families, and groups will find just the right amenities, including a shared lounge, garden, barbecue facilities, and many great attractions in a matter of a few minutes’ drive.

The Golan is known for its nature, topography, and geology. One unique place is Lake Ram, a round lake in a valley surrounded by mighty hills and the slopes of the Hermon, alongside Druze communities such as Majdal Shams and Mas’ada. The locals enjoy several fun activities there.

The way up to the Hermon site is just near the village of Majdal Shams. This region is built on mountain slopes, so you will only see the bravest few cyclists around. Nature in the Golan Heights, northern Israel, June 2025. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Don’t miss a lovely trip to the Golan

Hungry yet? Drop into one of the many restaurants in the villages to enjoy the outstanding flavors of authentic Druze dishes. East of Kibbutz El-Rom, a local farmers’ road connects to an impressive and inspiring Israeli memorial site. The Oz 77 Memorial in the Valley of Tears is where the heroic battle led by Avigdor Kahalani transpired.

Kahalani, a war hero of the Yom Kippur War in 1973, was the officer who led the fight that saved the beautiful land from being conquered by Syrian tanks. For his tenacity and bravery in that battle, he was awarded the highest military honor, the Medal of Valor.

Drive a bit to the south to visit Mount Bental for a beautiful 360-degree viewpoint of the whole region and a unique look over the border with Syria.

Alongside Kibbutz El-Rom, find some shade and hiking trails in Odem Forest. It is a natural old oak tree forest. If you plan your northern visit during the month of June, you chose just right since the cherries are ripe and ready to be picked. Those sweet, smooth, little red fruits will make everyone smile.

Kibbutz El-Rom offers cherry-picking in its orchards. Although cherry picking can be found in many spots in the area, the advantage of the kibbutz is the variety of 10 cherry species.

Some of them are sweet and sour, some simply sweet, and the rest are even sweeter. I can assure you that all the types are extremely tasty.

So don’t miss the cherry on top of a lovely trip to the Golan.