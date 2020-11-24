Avishai Cohen’s fans choose their favorite songs

Avishai Cohen – The 50 Gold Selection is a collection of the world-class Israeli double bassist, composer and vocalist Avishai Cohen’s most popular songs chosen by his fans through a 2019 fan survey.The 250 minutes of Cohen’s music are presented in a unique limited edition vinyl box set featuring six remastered Golden 180-gram LPs. The box set released by Avishai Cohen’s own label, Razdaz Recordz/Naïve, also includes a 32-page hardcover book with notes written personally by Avishai, rare photos, a special poster and other exclusive content. This is the first time the music of Avishai Cohen has been remastered and presented in such an exclusive way, with more than four hours of recordings from Cohen’s worldwide album releases since 1998. Cohen’s music embraces everything from jazz and pop to classical, Arab-Israeli folk songs as well as songs in Ladino, the ancient Judeo-Spanish language.The vinyl box set features 50 selected tracks such as “Remembering,” “Seven Seas,” “Eleven Wives,” “Morenika” and “Song of Hope” from 12 of his albums, including best-sellers Gently Disturbed, Aurora, Continuo, 1970 and many more.The 50 Gold Selection is being issued in a limited edition of 2,000 copies as a special thank you from Avishai Cohen to his most loyal fans and followers in his 50th year. It is available worldwide beginning Friday, November 27, online at avishaicohenshop.com or at your local retailer.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}