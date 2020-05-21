The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Bezalel artworks light up New York's Times Square

A full 20 works, produced by Bezalel students and graduates, have been brightening up a corner of New York’s Times Square since just prior to the corona outbreak.

By BARRY DAVIS  
MAY 21, 2020 14:31
The ZAZ10TS arts initiative is helping to get Israeli video art works out to the public (photo credit: ZDRAVKO COTA)
The ZAZ10TS arts initiative is helping to get Israeli video art works out to the public
(photo credit: ZDRAVKO COTA)
The trials and tribulations of the global pandemic just go on and on. And while restrictions are being alleviated, to a greater or lesser degree, in various countries, popping over to Ben-Gurion and jetting over to, say, New York for a much-desired shopping/ lounging around/ jazzy/ entertainment furlough is basically out of the question for a while. Let’s face it, given the current situation in the Big Apple, no one really knows how long it will take until flying over to a favorite destination for Israelis becomes a viable option once again.
Even so, Israelis and their creative offerings are still very much present over there. But while our sizeable jazz contingent, like the rest of their professional counterparts, is limited to digital platform-assisted gigs and classes, artists in the visual sector are able to proffer the fruits of their blood, sweat and, no doubt, tears in hot pursuit of their ever-elusive muse.
So, how about a resounding round of – albeit – digital applause for our talented guys and gals who are currently honing their craft at the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, or recently completed their education there. A full 20 works, produced by Bezalel students and graduates, have been brightening up a corner of New York’s Times Square since just prior to the corona outbreak. Anyone who happens to drive past the famed metropolitan nodal point, or catch a view thereof online, will be able to enjoy a multifarious multifaceted polychromic feast for the eyes, as video art of all kinds of ilks and themes burst from the large split screen, imbuing these pretty dark times with some sorely needed color.
THE ONGOING display is the result of a synergy between Tzili Charney and Bezalel’s Screen-Based Arts Department, and its head Tami Bernstein. Charney is a well-known New York-based Israeli curator and designer who also runs the ongoing cultural initiative that integrates art into the office building at 10 Times Square in New York City, which goes by the niftily initialized ZAZ10TS. The latter part of the eponymous anagram refers to the address of the prime downtown location.
The video art and experimental cinematic works are also available online, so even New Yorkers who are still unable to get out and about, and the rest of us who can’t make over to NYC just now, can view the eye-catching images on the ZAZ Corner digital gallery, which references the physical confluence of Seventh Avenue and 41st Street.
The current project was curated by Charney together with Screen-Based Arts Department video stream head Sharon Balaban, and is designed to keep the artistic continuum in motion, while ensuring culture consumers stay abreast of at least some of the artistic action afoot around the globe.
“While everyone is at home and adjusting to this new way of living, ZAZ10TS has been keeping in close touch with its art community,” the project website notes.
The seed for the ongoing outdoor display, which was originally meant to run through March-April but has been extended indefinitely, as long as the pandemic is around, was sown just before outdoor life ground to a juddering halt.
“I was at an event in New York, of the Friends of Bezalel organization, in January,” Balaban explains. “The gallery manager was also there and she told me they were starting to work with all sorts of academic institutions, like Columbia University [in New York], and she asked if our Screen-Based Arts Department at Bezalel could put together a program for the digital gallery.”
With hindsight, that turned out to be pretty good pre-lockdown timing.
“If that had occurred a month or so later, this exhibition wouldn’t have happened,” Balaban laughs. “She told me it was urgent, and she asked me if we could get it together within a week or two.”
They do say “haste is from the devil,” but in the case of the ZAZ10TS project, there was not a moment to lose. Thus, when New York eventually got around to imposing restrictions on movement, the run out with works by the likes of Bezalel graduates Maya Yavin, Dan. R. Lahiani and Ron Mor, and students Rotem Rotenberg, Aviv Nachshon and Yonatan Swed, was up and streaming across the wrap-around digital billboard at Times Square.
Balaban came back from New York and immediately sprang into action.
“There were all sorts of considerations to address,” she says. “The works had to be visual only, without sound. And there couldn’t be any brands featured in the video works.”
The site and its urban and commercial milieu also had to be sized up.
“Video artists, in general, are very much aware of the elements of the advertising sector and consumer culture, and make sure their message is conveyed in a striking manner,” Balaban continues. “Our students and alumni know all about that, too. They do that well, but in a subversive way. A lot of students relate to that world, but take a very novel approach to it.”
That was a thematic baseline for Balaban as she slipped into fourth gear and collated an impressive batch of creations that do the artists and Bezalel proud over at the other end of the Pond.
The Bezalel teacher’s job was made a little easier by the fact that she had a decent reserve of talent to draw on.
“There is a lot of work by Israelis out there in the video art domain,” she says. “We have a lot of artists very active in the international arena.”
The name Sigalit Landau certainly springs to mind in that respect, and the likes of Michal Rovner and next-generation representative Nevet Yitzhak also enjoy high profiles on the global video art circuit.
SO, WHY does Balaban think, like our jazz professionals who do such sterling work all over the show, that Israelis excel at video art? She starts out from a pretty telling macro view statement before homing in on the specifics.
“For me, video is the most interesting medium there is in the artistic domain. It allows the artist a language that connects so powerfully with the present and with the past. There is some kind of freedom, on the one hand and, on the other hand, an intriguing story that poses question marks about reality. Video art has become a very significant medium of expression for the artist to navigate.”
That’s not a bad overview for anyone looking to get something of a handle on the discipline. The curator also feels there is something intrinsically adventurous and groundbreaking about the way we go about life in general. That, she says, also fuels daring-do on the visual creative front.
“I think, maybe, it has something to do with Israeli chutzpah. Video art is a very overt, exposed, medium and very subversive. Maybe that’s the connection.”
Creating items for al fresco presentation is a very different proposition compared with exhibitions within the confines of a purpose-designed gallery interior where the lighting is tailored to the works on display, and the hustle and bustle of everyday life is neatly eliminated. That enables the viewer to concentrate on, and imbibe, the artworks.
So when you are putting video art, for example, out on huge digital billboards, on the corner of one of – in normal pandemic-free times – the busiest points in the Western world, there are a lot of peripheral elements that come into the curatorial equation.
“There is something very alive about art out in the public domain,” Balaban notes.
If one considers the cross-fertilization relationship between life and art, that plainly stands to reason.
“There is a powerful interface between the [video art] images and the corresponding images of the world of advertising. That is a very interesting correlation. And creating an encounter between art and day-to-day life, away from the controlled interior of the gallery, is also a very powerful thing.”
Indeed, if you are going to put the end result of an artist’s labors, created in the definitively insular surroundings of the studio, out there on the street, you’d better know what you’re on about. There is nothing worse, for any artist, than having their creation ignored. Even a withering critique is better than no response at all.
“People rush by on their way, wherever, and they don’t always have the time or the patience to stop and take in some sculpture or video art, and give it due attention. That’s especially true of the intensiveness of Times Square, in normal times.”
That was uppermost in Balaban’s curatorial mind when she began collating candidates for the ongoing New York gig. She, once again, dips into the marketing industry analogy.
“Advertisements have to have a powerful visual aspect, otherwise they won’t grab you and they will have failed in their basic aim.  It is the same with video art, especially when it’s outside on the street, in the center of a big city like New York.”
The artistic discipline in question, Balaban feels, lends itself to a cosmopolitan line of expression. Hence, I wondered whether there was anything definitively Israeli about the Bezalel offerings currently livening up the New York corner.
“In principle, video art uses a global language. But there are some works that have something very Israeli about them. There is a gorgeous work which shows someone jumping along the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem,” she says, referencing Walls by fourth-year student Yonatan Swed. “It gives an impression of time, of history but there is also something very much of the here and now.”
The Rotenberg contribution, which takes place on an Egged bus, is somewhat Israeli, too, but the majority could have been made by an artist from practically anywhere.
Still, as the corona crisis continues to obdurately work its way out, some of our artists have found a way to keep our artistic flag flying high and proud.
For more information and to view the works: zaz10ts.com/zaz-corner


Tags arts new york bezalel academy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by