The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Birth of the Phoenix: An outdoor experience

The performance takes place with the audience sitting within a geodesic dome of bamboo, allowing for a flow between the internal and the external.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 28, 2020 22:13
Vertigo Dance Company members perform 'Birth of the Phoenix' (photo credit: YOEL LEVI)
Vertigo Dance Company members perform 'Birth of the Phoenix'
(photo credit: YOEL LEVI)
Vertigo, the prestigious Israeli modern dance company, will return to the stage after an extended coronavirus break with the new show Birth of the Phoenix, which is set to begin in – or rather, outside of – Susan Dallal Center in Tel Aviv.
The show is intended to herald the return of the performance center after its bout of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Birth of the Phoenix carries in its wings the compassion and healing of the open wound left behind by the coronavirus pandemic and calls for the reunification of the ancient connection between man and the environment,” said choreographer and artistic director Noa Wertheim.
The performance takes place with the audience sitting within a geodesic dome of bamboo, allowing for a flow between the internal and the external, reality and the stage-world. The audience encounters the dancers in a space that allows for close contact without hierarchies.
 Dancers perform on peat, allowing it to stain their body and clothing. The lighting and music overlap with the surrounding natural noises and are influenced by the ceremonial, ritualistic sounds of the world.
 The performance intends to touch dynamically on the dialogue between man and nature, which changes in every environment. It listens to the heartbeat, location, time and seasons, much like the phoenix.
 The intention is, as coronavirus closures are lifted, to expand the limitations of dance to form a connection between people, all the while emphasizing values of equality, dignity towards humans and towards the environment.

 The show takes place on June 30 and July 1, beginning with a “meeting in motion” with Wertheim, then a show for the entire family at 7:30 p.m., followed by an evening show at 9:30.


Tags culture dance art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by