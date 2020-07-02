The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Cameri Theater to return after coronavirus closures with two shows

The theater will be following strict coronavirus procedures, which will be announced over a speaker at the entrance.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 2, 2020 22:46
‘LIFE IS A CABARET,’ at the Cameri Theater features songs from some of the best-known musicals. (photo credit: GABRIEL BAHARLIYA)
‘LIFE IS A CABARET,’ at the Cameri Theater features songs from some of the best-known musicals.
(photo credit: GABRIEL BAHARLIYA)
The Cameri Theater is set to return its shows to the famous Tel Aviv stage Sunday after a four-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its resulting lockdowns and restrictions.
The theater will be following strict coronavirus procedures, which will be announced over a speaker at the entrance. Audiences will enter gradually, wear masks throughout the performances and will be seated in capsules for safety.
The re-opening night will feature two shows: All The Rivers and Life is a Cabaret.
All The Rivers, titled Hedgerow, or Gader Haya in Hebrew, is based on the controversial story by Dorit Rabinyan which tells the love story of a Jewish Israeli woman and a Palestinian man from Hebron as they meet in New York City.
Life is a Cabaret began its run at Cameri Theater just before it had to close due to COVID-19, and ran only four times before the closure. The musical contains in it songs from some of the most iconic musicals in history: the Israeli Casablanca, as well as internationally-recognized musicals such as West Side Story, Hair, Fiddler on the Roof, Funny Girl, Cabaret and more.
More shows are set to premiere throughout the month of July.


Tags Tel Aviv theater Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between Netanyahu and Gantz, who's really in charge? – comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by