Cameri Theater to return after coronavirus closures with two shows

The Cameri Theater is set to return its shows to the famous Tel Aviv stage Sunday after a four-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and its resulting lockdowns and restrictions.The theater will be following strict coronavirus procedures, which will be announced over a speaker at the entrance. Audiences will enter gradually, wear masks throughout the performances and will be seated in capsules for safety. The re-opening night will feature two shows: All The Rivers and Life is a Cabaret.All The Rivers, titled Hedgerow, or Gader Haya in Hebrew, is based on the controversial story by Dorit Rabinyan which tells the love story of a Jewish Israeli woman and a Palestinian man from Hebron as they meet in New York City.Life is a Cabaret began its run at Cameri Theater just before it had to close due to COVID-19, and ran only four times before the closure. The musical contains in it songs from some of the most iconic musicals in history: the Israeli Casablanca, as well as internationally-recognized musicals such as West Side Story, Hair, Fiddler on the Roof, Funny Girl, Cabaret and more.More shows are set to premiere throughout the month of July.