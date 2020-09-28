The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Celebrating Bess Myerson, ‘The One and Only Jewish Miss America’

The documentary spotlights her early life and probes the politics of the pageant and how she overcame antisemitism to win.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 20:53
A POSTER for ‘The One and Only Jewish Miss America.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
A POSTER for ‘The One and Only Jewish Miss America.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For American Jews of a certain age, the name Bess Myerson is still a source of pride. Myerson was the first – and still the only – Jewish Miss America, winning the famed pageant in 1945, just months after the news of the full tragedy of the Holocaust had been reported and American Jews were still in shock over the horror.
This month marks 75 years since Myerson was crowned and a new documentary, The One and Only Jewish Miss America, by David Arond, has recently been released to celebrate that anniversary.
It had its premiere at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City and featured a panel with the director, Myerson’s daughter Barra Grant, Anti-Defamation League emeritus director and Myerson’s friend Abraham Foxman, and director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism Brian Levin.
The documentary is a celebration of Myerson and all the joy that her win brought to the American Jewish community, as well as a reminder of the antisemitism she fought against. It does not cover her post-Miss America years, when she worked in politics, was instrumental in helping Ed Koch become mayor of New York, and was eventually involved in a scandal dubbed “the Bess Mess” by the New York press, in which she faced federal fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly bribing a judge who was working on a case against her married boyfriend, sewer contractor Andy Capasso. Although Myerson was acquitted, she spent several years fighting these charges in the ‘80s.
Instead, the documentary spotlights her early life and probes the politics of the pageant and how she overcame antisemitism to win.
It shows how Myerson grew up in the Bronx with parents who immigrated to America from Russia. Her hardworking father was devoted to her, while her mother was distant, demanding and struggled with mental-health issues after the death of Myerson’s brother.
Myerson excelled in school and at music, both of which were accepted routes for bright children to overcome poverty and become solidly middle class in those days. Entering a beauty pageant was not expected for a Jewish young woman, no matter how lovely she looked. Myerson actually did not enter the contest on her own but was entered by an amateur photographer for whom she had modeled. Her sister, Sylvia, was more enthusiastic about Miss America and she offered to be Myerson’s chaperone, which was preferable to having her difficult mother accompany her.
Although she was a contestant with great musical skill, few felt it would be possible for a Jew to win. The documentary details how her supporters among the pageant’s organizers made sure her talent and beauty were fully appreciated and made it virtually impossible for her to lose the pageant, since she kept winning each individual competition.
In an interview, Myerson recalls the pressure she felt as a contestant when Jews, including Holocaust survivors, encouraged her to show the world that Jews can be beautiful and said they were counting on her.
Her win was a moment of triumph for American Jews, but her struggles weren’t over. Several sponsors pulled out rather than allow a Jew to represent them. As Myerson toured the country as Miss America, many hotels refused to allow her to stay because she was Jewish. Upset by the discrimination, she switched gears and began to give talks for the Anti-Defamation League on the subject, “You Can’t Hate and Be Beautiful.”
It’s a story about a bygone era in which beauty pageants were an arena in which talented young women could find opportunity, but it also resonates today, with the resurgence of antisemitism around the world in recent years.
The film is sold on DVD through its website, jewishmissamerica.com and the website will also list any showings of the film.


Tags Holocaust Jewish Celebrity movie antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by