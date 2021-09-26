The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Comment: How Jews got ‘My Unorthodox Life’ renewed

When we last left Haart and her mishpocha, her daughter Batsheva and her husband Ben are at a rage room, virginal Shlomo goes on a date, and bisexual Miriam has to deal with her father’s girlfriend.

By AMY KLEIN  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 22:06
JULIA HAART in ‘My Unorthodox Life.’ (photo credit: NETFLIX)
JULIA HAART in ‘My Unorthodox Life.’
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
This summer, one could have spent all their time reading reaction pieces to My Unorthodox Life, Netflix’s reality show following Julia Haart’s journey from Jewish frummie (slang for observant) to fashion mogul.
From online TMZ’s blaring headline ‘MY UNORTHODOX LIFE’ RIPPED FOR UNFAIR, NEGATIVE DEPICTIONS By ‘Jew in the City’ Founder to [New York Magazine’s] The Cut’s “Losing My Religion: Julia Haart exchanged the teachings of the Torah for the gospel of money, pleasure, and sex,” media were discussing aspects of the show. Even The New York Times’ Style section weighed in about how Fashion is a Flashpoint in the show, actually quoting me and my original article in Kveller – exploring whether modesty in Orthodoxy is really as restrictive as Haart claims it is.
If one got through all the media pieces, you could still spend another few weeks reading the social media reaction to the show, about whether My Unorthodox Life causes antisemitism, or how many Orthodox women lead great lives hashtag #myorthdoxlife, as well as suggestions on what they think would make great reality TV.
Well, Congratulations Jews. Netflix has just ordered a second season of My Unorthodox Life.
While Netflix would not say that the season was renewed because of the chatter about the show – nor does it discuss ratings – all the attention certainly didn’t hurt.
“Netflix has renewed My Unorthodox Life, the series following Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart and her 4 children as they navigate life since leaving an ultra-Orthodox community and take the reins on the modern world,” the Netflix press release said.
Attacking Judaism “has become weirdly common on Netflix,” Rabbi Shmuley Boteach wrote in a piece on the reality show called “Orthodox Jews Have the Best Sex.” “Indeed, you’d think its executives would at least have come up with a name more creative than the exact same title as the 2020 series Unorthodox,” he said. I’m guessing that it was the success of Unorthodox, a scripted limited series nominated for eight Emmy Awards – that likely inspired My Unorthodox Life, idea for a “reality” show. (I put “reality” in quotes because it seems that many viewers – especially religious ones – are not aware that reality shows are, if not somewhat scripted, then heavily edited to create villains and heroes.)
This is not Netflix’s only show capitalizing on Jewish shows’ popularity in the press. Take Nice Jewish Girls, a new show Netflix is developing. Does it matter that it’s about, according to Deadline, “a darkly comedic one-hour family crime drama about four sisters in the aftermath of a death in the family?”
Prolly not – the title alone guarantees every Jew will react to it, write think pieces about it, parody it (and maybe even spawn a soft-porn flick with the same provocative title).
Look, it’s not only Jews who take interest in Jewish titles.
“Watching my unorthodox life while my mum is lecturing me about hijab. I understand julia haarts on every level,”  @zorosb1tch wrote on Twitter. “Watching ‘My Unorthodox Life’ & it hits close to home. It’s a lovely thing when you can relate to other Abrahamic women.” @rvhimasaad tweeted.
In the recent article by Sarah Robsdottir, “5 Reasons Catholics should watch Shtisel,” the Israeli scripted show featuring the lives of ultra-Orthodox in Jerusalem, they list, no “embarrassing” sex scenes, the prayers, an inspirational religious community and, for all the proud #myOrthodoxLife-ers, “ingenious” and “successful” female characters.
And despite the surprise success of Shtisl around the world years after it ended in Israel, a fourth season is not in the making. But an American adaptation is. And, according to its synopsis, about a modern secular woman who falls in love with an ultra-Orthodox man and uproots her life for him – is exactly the show that many haters of My Orthodox Life proposed. (Except, it’s scripted.)
‘SHTISEL’ HAS become an international sensation (credit: RONEN AKERMAN/YES)‘SHTISEL’ HAS become an international sensation (credit: RONEN AKERMAN/YES)
WHICH BRINGS us back to the question of the reality show My Unorthodox Life? What will happen next?
When we last left Haart and her mishpocha – her daughter Batsheva (“I want to wear pants”) and her husband Ben are at a rage room (taking out his rage about her TikTokking – and breaking her phone), the virginal Shlomo goes on a date, and bisexual Miriam has to deal with her father’s new girlfriend.
Episode 9 ends with a family dinner at Haart’s and her second husband Silvio Scaglia’s Tribecca penthouse. Enter a “surprise” guest: Haart’s ex-husband Yosef, a kindly bearded man who is still Orthodox. (Despite the Orthodox bashing of the show, the only actual religious people who are on-screen are actually lovely.) Yosef Hendler brings his new girlfriend, Aliza, a religious party planner who is also divorced and on good terms with her ex-husband. And she proposes to Yosef at the dinner!
Season One ends with Miriam reconciling with her dad over his quick romance, and Haart kvelling over her latest machination to get the family together.
“It was truly not until I left my community that I figured out who I was, what I wanted from life, and to be here now, working family together, in the 21st century. I mean, wow, we have come a really long way,” Haart says.


Where is there to go for Season 2?

Many viewers were hoping for more information on how Haart, at 43, religious and mother of four living in Monsey, became a millionaire and fashion mogul upon leaving the religious community. Haart has said more of her rags-to-riches story will appear in her memoir, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie. Out in March – in time for Season 2? No release date has been set.
“Season two will feature more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart,” the Netflix release said.
It probably will not feature any more positive portrayals of Orthodox Jews – which might get the masses talking again, even though I’m not sure how much more there is to say on the subject.
But my advice to Jews? The same thing I would tell my six-year-old: If you don’t like it, ignore it, it will go away.


Tags Judaism television orthodox jews netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by