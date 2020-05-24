CoPro documentary market to take place online

One of the key annual events for the Israeli documentary filmmaking industry, the CoPro Market, will take place as scheduled, from May 25-28, but due to the novel coronavirus crisis, it will be online. The CoPro Market, which is celebrating its 22nd year, normally takes place in Tel Aviv. It brings Israeli documentary filmmakers together with executives and representatives from broadcast networks, streaming services, film funds and other platforms from around the world. The goal is to raise funding and secure distribution from international sources for Israeli documentary productions. More than 50 participants from abroad have confirmed that they will attend the online event, among them representatives from Netflix, BBC, ARTE and Showtime, as well as dozens of executives from other broadcast networks all over the world. Since it was created by the late Orna Yarmut, the CoPro Market has brought approximately 100 million shekels from abroad to the Israeli documentary industry. It has secured nearly 700 co-production agreements between Israeli filmmakers and foreign companies and networks and has enabled more than 300 Israeli films to be broadcast on foreign networks. Dror Moreh’s The Gatekeepers and Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi’s Five Broken Cameras, which were nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar in 2013, are among the hundreds of documentaries that secured funds from foreign investors through the CoPro Market.Documentaries in all different stages of production take part in the market, which includes the Co-Productions Forum track, a pitching event in which Israeli directors present their documentary proposals to a panel of foreign executives who choose projects that will receive funding; the Channel for Two track, in which meetings are held between Israeli filmmakers and investors from abroad; and the Rough Cut track, in which films that have been completed and are in advanced stages of editing are offered for sale.Among the projects that will be presented this year are Viral, a look at the current pandemic, by Udi Nir and Sagi Bornstein, and a new take on the Eichmann trial by Yariv Mozer.In addition, for the first time, the Student Laboratory track will spotlight eight outstanding projects by young Israeli filmmakers.Several panels discussing various aspects of documentary cinema featuring guests from prestigious film festivals and organizations, including the International Documentary Association and the Berlin International Film Festival, will be open to the public.
For more information, go to the CoPro website at copro.co.il
