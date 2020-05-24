The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

CoPro documentary market to take place online

The CoPro Market, which is celebrating its 22nd year, normally takes place in Tel Aviv.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MAY 24, 2020 22:38
A SCREEN grab from the film ‘Viral.’ (photo credit: VIRAL)
A SCREEN grab from the film ‘Viral.’
(photo credit: VIRAL)
One of the key annual events for the Israeli documentary filmmaking industry, the CoPro Market, will take place as scheduled, from May 25-28, but due to the novel coronavirus crisis, it will be online.
The CoPro Market, which is celebrating its 22nd year, normally takes place in Tel Aviv. It brings Israeli documentary filmmakers together with executives and representatives from broadcast networks, streaming services, film funds and other platforms from around the world. The goal is to raise funding and secure distribution from international sources for Israeli documentary productions. More than 50 participants from abroad have confirmed that they will attend the online event, among them representatives from Netflix, BBC, ARTE and Showtime, as well as dozens of executives from other broadcast networks all over the world. Since it was created by the late Orna Yarmut, the CoPro Market has brought approximately 100 million shekels from abroad to the Israeli documentary industry. It has secured nearly 700 co-production agreements between Israeli filmmakers and foreign companies and networks and has enabled more than 300 Israeli films to be broadcast on foreign networks. Dror Moreh’s The Gatekeepers and Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi’s Five Broken Cameras, which were nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar in 2013, are among the hundreds of documentaries that secured funds from foreign investors through the CoPro Market.
Documentaries in all different stages of production take part in the market, which includes the Co-Productions Forum track, a pitching event in which Israeli directors present their documentary proposals to a panel of foreign executives who choose projects that will receive funding; the Channel for Two track, in which meetings are held between Israeli filmmakers and investors from abroad; and the Rough Cut track, in which films that have been completed and are in advanced stages of editing are offered for sale.
Among the projects that will be presented this year are Viral, a look at the current pandemic, by Udi Nir and Sagi Bornstein, and a new take on the Eichmann trial by Yariv Mozer.
In addition, for the first time, the Student Laboratory track will spotlight eight outstanding projects by young Israeli filmmakers.
Several panels discussing various aspects of documentary cinema featuring guests from prestigious film festivals and organizations, including the International Documentary Association and the Berlin International Film Festival, will be open to the public.

For more information, go to the CoPro website at copro.co.il


Tags Tel Aviv berlin film
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Let the judges do their job in Netanyahu's trial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The politics of musical chairs and job placements By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by