The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Deeply moving - Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at re-opening concert

The members of the JSO were all spaced about a meter apart from each other, with strings each playing on a separate music stand. The winds played behind clear plastic shields.

By MAX STERN  
JUNE 28, 2020 22:19
The JSO in concert (photo credit: Courtesy)
The JSO in concert
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra
Special re-opening concert
Binyenei Ha’uma, Jerusalem
Reduced in numbers but not in spirit, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra began its 82nd season, following two months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The orchestra was led by Doron Solomon, who two weeks ago was involved in a protest against the closure of artistic institutions in Israel. Now he has reopened the season at the Jerusalem Theater to a reduced audience, all wearing face masks and sitting two seats or more apart from each other.
The members of the JSO were all spaced about a meter apart from each other, with strings each playing on a separate music stand. The winds played behind clear plastic shields to prevent potential spread of the virus.
It was a classical program opening with Bartok’s Romanian Dances, and a notable piccolo solo by Yael Tevett. That was followed by the Saint-Saens Cello Concerto in A minor, No. 1 Op. 33 performed by Nahar Eliaz, a 14-year-old master of the cello. Her technical facility and interpretive maturity would have been remarkable at any age, but to see and hear this standard work played by a young girl was astounding. The audience gave her well-deserved and rousing standing ovation.
Deeply moving was the orchestra’s rendition of Beethoven’s 7th Symphony. After being closed in for so long, the players played the work with all the fire of spring contained within it. It was such committed involvement, as if their lives depended on it. Solomon didn’t conduct rhythms or dynamics, he just threw the musical impulse of the work at the players and they responded with animation, like a life force bursting out from inside, again bringing the audience to its feet.


Tags Jerusalem music Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Legitimate protest By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by