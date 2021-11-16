'Fauda' begins filming of fourth season

Fauda fans will be happy to hear that filming on the fourth season began in Israel on Tuesday. The 10-episode season will shoot throughout the country, as well as in the Ukraine, according to a press release from Yes Studios, which may or may not be a clue that the series will move its focus to Europe.

It was also revealed that in the fourth season, the counterterrorism unit will face unrest on two fronts simultaneously, from Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

The third season, which had a key plot set in Gaza, ended with the loss of one of the core cast members, as well as another important character in the final episodes.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Lior Raz, who co-created the series with Avi Issacharoff, will be back in the lead role as Doron, following his recent Netflix series, Hit & Run.

Other returning cast members include Itzik Cohen (Captain Ayub), Rona-Lee Shimon (Nurit), Idan Amedi (Sagi), Doron Ben-David (Steve), Yaakov Zada Daniel (Eli) and Meirav Shirom (Dana). New cast members include Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters) Mark Ivanir (Away, Barry, Homeland) Amir Boutrous (The Crown, Aladdin and the hilarious British short, The Chop, about a kosher butcher who gets work in a halal butcher shop), Lucy Ayoub (best known as a television presenter) and Loai Nofi (The Good Cop, Tyrant).

Fauda is to be broadcast in Farsi (credit: COURTESY/YES/MANOTO)

Fauda, which means “chaos” in Arabic, launched on Netflix in 2016 and has since become one of Israel’s best-known series internationally.

The series is produced by Liat Benasuly and Yes TV. Noah Stollman returns as the series’ head writer and is joined by Omri Givon (Hostages, When Heroes Fly) who is directing all episodes.

The new season is scheduled to launch on Israel’s Yes TV in mid-2022 and will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.