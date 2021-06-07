The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Film festivals will light up Israel's summer

Israel’s most anticipated film festivals are coming back to theaters throughout the summer, as more coronavirus regulations are lifted every week.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 7, 2021 21:58
The scene at last year’s Arava Film Festival (photo credit: EDWARD KAPROV)
The scene at last year’s Arava Film Festival
(photo credit: EDWARD KAPROV)
Last year, the screens went dark and Israel’s film festivals moved online. But now Israel’s most anticipated film festivals are coming back to theaters throughout the summer, as more coronavirus regulations are lifted every week.
Docaviv, the Tel Aviv International Student Film Festival and TLVFest have all announced their upcoming programs. In addition, Israel’s premier festival, the Jerusalem Film Festival, is also taking place starting on August 24 and will be publicizing the details of its programs in the coming weeks. The Haifa International Film Festival, traditionally held during the Sukkot holiday in autumn, will also be returning in full force.
DOCAVIV, THE Tel Aviv International Documentary Film Festival (https://www.docaviv.co.il/), will take place in person at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and other venues around the city from July 1-10, and will also offer an online option.
It will feature both Israeli and international competitions for full-length documentaries, as well as for short films, and will feature special events that include master classes with many of the filmmakers.
This year’s opening film will be Queen Shoshana, about the life story of iconic Israeli singer Shoshana Damari, whom the directors call the first Israeli diva, by Kobi Farag and Morris Ben Mayor.
Docaviv will pay tribute to Italian director Gianfranco Rosi, considered one of the world’s leading documentary filmmakers, and will screen a number of his films, among them Fire at Sea, a haunting look at how a tiny Italian island has coped as hundreds of thousands of African migrants land on its shores, which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Julie Goldman, one of the most prolific producers in documentary filmmaking, will attend the festival and give a master class. Several of her films will be shown, including Life, Animated, a look at the life of a young man with autism, and Buck, the life story of “horse whisperer” Buck Brannaman, who overcame years of child abuse to become an expert on horses.
Kurdish director Hogir Hirori will present his latest film, Sabaya, which tells the story of volunteers who rescue Sabaya, Yazidi women and girls abducted by ISIS and held as sex slaves in a camp in Syria. He will give a workshop on filmmaking in war-torn areas.
The Masters section will include City Hall, the latest film by Frederick Wiseman, the director who is one of the most acclaimed practitioners of the cinéma vérité style of documentary filmmaking. City Hall looks at the Boston City Hall and paints a vivid portrait of that city.
The Israeli Competition features an extremely varied slate this year, including Blue Box, a look at the inner workings of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund; Dirty Tricks, about cheating accusations in the world of competitive bridge; The Therapy, an exposé about so-called conversion therapy, designed to turn people into heterosexuals; and Viral, a look at seven YouTubers and their work during the pandemic year.
The festival will show a number of films on art and culture, including documentaries about the late comedian John Belushi and on Israeli novelists David Grossman and Amos Oz. Films on music include Tina, a look at the life of Tina Turner, and Under the Volcano, a glimpse into master music producer George Martin’s Caribbean studio.
THE TEL AVIV International Student Film Festival (https://www.taufilmfest.com), which will run from June 20 to 26 this year, was founded in 1986 by film students to highlight student work, and it remains one of Israel’s liveliest festivals.
The festival holds five major competitions: The International Competition, The Israeli Competition, The Short Independent Film Competition, LookOut: The Experimental Film & Video Program and The Digital Media International Exhibition & Competition.
It will take place at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and other locations in the city.
It will open with the Israeli premiere of Francois Ozon’s Summer of 85, a look at an intense friendship that develops between two teenage boys.
The festival, which features cash prizes for its student winners that are among the highest in the world, collaborated with Samsung this year on a film clip shot entirely on a cellphone.
There will be a number of international guests who will present their films and give master classes, including actress/director Melanie Laurent (Inglourious Bastards), director Claire Denis (Beau Travail, 35 Shots of Rum), cinematographer Frederick Elmes (The Dead Don’t Die), director Bertrand Bonello (Nocturama), director Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Miguel Gomes (Arabian Nights) and Radu Jude, whose latest film, Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, just won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.
TLVFest, the LGBT film festival in Tel Aviv (http://tlvfest.com/tlv/he/en/), has announced it will hold a full festival in November, but it is having a mini-festival to celebrate Pride Week, from June 9 to 12.
On opening night this month, TLVFest will show Falling, Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut, in which he stars as a gay man who brings his homophobic father to live with him, his husband and their daughter.
Also on opening night, Mona Fastvold’s The World to Come will be shown. It stars Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as two frontier wives in 19th-century America who fall in love.
The program will also include Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby, the story of a young woman whose complicated relationships are highlighted when she attends a shiva with her parents.


Tags Culture in Israel Jerusalem Film Festival film festival Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by