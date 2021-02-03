Five writers shortlisted for Sapir Prize for Literature

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Sapir Prize for Literature, Mifal Hapais this week announced the five books on the 2020 shortlist for the award.– Sami Berdugo, Donkey, published by The New Library; – Yosef Bar Yosef, Father, Son, Grandmother Dina, published by The New Library;– Roy Chen, Souls, published by Keter; – Guy Ad, Vicky Victoria, published by Asia; – Jacob Z. Meir, Nehemiah, published by Yedioth Books.“In such a challenging year for the Israeli cultural world, it is more important than ever to proudly lead this important institution whose entire purpose is to recognize and cherish Hebrew literature as a cornerstone of Israeli culture and to praise the important contribution of Israeli writers to society,” said Avigdor Yitzhaki, chairman of Mifal Hapais:
The five candidates on the shortlist will receive a grant of NIS 40,000. The winner of the Sapir Prize for Literature will receive a grant of NIS 150,000, and the book will be translated and published in Arabic and translated into another language of their choice.Last year's winner was Tomorrow We Will Go to the Amusement Park by Ilana Bernstein.