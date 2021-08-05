The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Gat’s ‘Suzanne’ shines at Tel Av Dance Festival

By ORA BRAFMAN  
AUGUST 5, 2021 19:45
THE INBAL Dance Theater’s ‘Suzanne.’ (photo credit: Emanuel Gat)
THE INBAL Dance Theater’s ‘Suzanne.’
(photo credit: Emanuel Gat)
Inbal Dance Theater
Suzanne (world premiere) by Emmanuel Gat 
Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv, August 3
The Tel Aviv Dance Festival opened on a high note with Suzanne, commissioned by Inbal Dance Company from Emmanuel Gat, world-renowned Israeli choreographer, residing in southern France for the past fifteen years. Gat has a successful dance company there, yet this is the first time he agreed to create an original work for an Israeli dance company since he wisely had left for greener pastures. The current Inbal company is a relatively new offspring of the original Inbal, founded in 1949, and has a promising future.
It was a pleasure to see how the company’s dancers felt so comfortable performing Gat’s movement perceptions which are based on intelligence, humanitarian approach and free-spirited artistic building blocks.
The cast includes eight dancers, each with specific attributes and varied dance backgrounds. They gave a decent fight for Gat’s own company with its personal diversity, sense of fluency, and a captivating mixture of their elegance and nonchalant attitude.
Gat often chose revered classical music to accompany his dance works, yet, his Salsa-based miniature is well remembered too. For Suzanne he remixed fragments from Nina Simone’s live-recorded performance at the Philharmonic Hall in New York City in 1969, the year he was born. Her deep warm voice is mesmerizing and sometimes overpowering. Her singular renditions to timeless hits such as “Black is the Color of My True Love’s Hair,” Leonard Cohen’s “Suzanne” or bites from “Hair,” impose a measure of friction between powerful emotions and moods of the music, which at times fights with the movement for attention. At the same time, the dance, kaleidoscope-like effects, elegant rhythms or emotional landscapes are compiled by different rules.
Even so, Suzanne will be remembered for the refined achievement of Inbal dancers, their execution of complex timing cues needed for flawless smooth transitions from endless disintegrating structures on the stage space and unexpected regrouping compositions. Their power as a group is their intimacy and ability to function as a team, never too busy with what they have to do at the moment to notice what each one is doing around them. It seems that Gat saw them as well and appreciated who they are and made for them a tailored dance that caused them to shine under the stage lights.


Tags dance performance Tel Aviv Dance Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by