Genesis Festival comes to Kinneret in June for two nights

The organizers have pulled out all the stops in putting together one of the country’s biggest music events since pandemic gathering restrictions were eased.

The two-nighter, happening on June 3-4, takes in a slew of front-grid rock and pop performers with the likes of Ehud Banai, Dudu Tassa, Mosh Ben Ari and Noga Erez all lined up to strut their stuff up in the Galilee.

The Jordan Park is an enormous nature reserve, with plenty of shade and water nearby, so families and couples could make a two- to three-day break of it with an abundance of camping facilities on offer near the festival site. Naturally, there are plenty of places to go, and things to see, in the vicinity too.

So, while you’re not grooving to the decibels and tunes pumped out by the aforementioned stars, you could pop along to some archaeological site, grab a decent bottle of vino at one of the many quality wineries on the Golan Heights, or just cool off in the gently lapping waters of the Kinneret.

