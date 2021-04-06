The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Genesis Festival comes to Kinneret in June for two nights

The festival is one of Israel's biggest music events since COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

By BARRY DAVIS  
APRIL 6, 2021 20:40
EHUD BANAI will perform at the Genesis Festival. (photo credit: ORIT PNINI)
EHUD BANAI will perform at the Genesis Festival.
(photo credit: ORIT PNINI)
 If you’re thinking of heading over to the northern reaches of the Kinneret around the beginning of June, and wouldn’t mind getting some stellar musical entertainment in, you could do a lot worse than get yourself over to the Jordan Park for the Genesis Festival.
The organizers have pulled out all the stops in putting together one of the country’s biggest music events since pandemic gathering restrictions were eased.
The two-nighter, happening on June 3-4, takes in a slew of front-grid rock and pop performers with the likes of Ehud Banai, Dudu Tassa, Mosh Ben Ari and Noga Erez all lined up to strut their stuff up in the Galilee.
The Jordan Park is an enormous nature reserve, with plenty of shade and water nearby, so families and couples could make a two- to three-day break of it with an abundance of camping facilities on offer near the festival site. Naturally, there are plenty of places to go, and things to see, in the vicinity too.
So, while you’re not grooving to the decibels and tunes pumped out by the aforementioned stars, you could pop along to some archaeological site, grab a decent bottle of vino at one of the many quality wineries on the Golan Heights, or just cool off in the gently lapping waters of the Kinneret.
For more information and tickets: https://www.to-mix.co.il or 054-894-8984.


Tags music festival Genesis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by